HARTLAND — Town officials say they are trying to stop a rat infestation that has plagued their community for more than six months.

Hartland residents say garbage and manure left at one home attracted dozens of rats.

Resident Michelle Cole told WGME that rats have bitten her dog three times. The rats have also bitten several neighbors.

Neighbors voiced their concerns at a town council meeting on Monday.

WABI reports that the home is located next to Somerset Elementary School, so the town is aiming to solve the problem before the school year begins next Tuesday.

The town manager and attorney say they are working to find a solution, but they are still not sure if the property has been abandoned.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »