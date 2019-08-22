The Westbrook American reported on Aug. 26, 1959, that Mr. and Mrs. Roland Boissoneau and family of Westbrook had spent the summer at their cottage at Ward’s Cove on Sebago Lake.
Elizabeth Hillock of South Gorham had visited friends in Camden.
