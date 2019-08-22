Church yard sale success
Susan Eldridge, spokeswoman for Tory Hill Meeting House at the intersection of routes 202 and 112 in Buxton, reports a successful lawn sale during the recent Dorcas Fest.
The church benefited from table rentals, food and its own lawn sale table.
“It was very busy throughout the day,” Eldridge said. “We had a couple of different musical groups playing and the overall events of the day fed our part on the lawn and in turn our activity on lawn fed the rest of the event.”
The Dorcas Society of Hollis and Buxton sponsored the fest.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Editorials
Our View: New forest products put Maine on right track
-
Editorials
Another View: Swift Swedish trial of American rapper underscores Trump’s embarrassing interference
-
Local & State
Portland city worker killed by truck was to become father for the 2nd time
-
Columns
Dana Milbank: Dear Israel, Please dump Netanyahu. Your friend, America
-
Meetinghouse
John E. Lawrence, Winslow: Life’s biggest events can begin or end with a phone call