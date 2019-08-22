Church yard sale success

Susan Eldridge, spokeswoman for Tory Hill Meeting House at the intersection of routes 202 and 112 in Buxton, reports a successful lawn sale during the recent Dorcas Fest.

The church benefited from table rentals, food and its own lawn sale table.

“It was very busy throughout the day,” Eldridge said. “We had a couple of different musical groups playing and the overall events of the day fed our part on the lawn and in turn our activity on lawn fed the rest of the event.”

The Dorcas Society of Hollis and Buxton sponsored the fest.

