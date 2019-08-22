Crowded council field

Twelve people have taken out nomination papers for three available Town Council seats in the municipal election this fall.

The latest to take out papers include Town Council Chairman Benjamin Hartwell, Janet Keuch, Andrew O’Hare, Stewart McCallister and former Councilor and Vice Chairwoman Sherrie Benner.

They join, as previously reported, candidates Dan Nichols, Rick Davis, Ingrid Semle, Philip Gagnon, Jim Hager, Paul Smith and Tyler Gowen. Gagnon is a former councilor and also a former chairman of the board.

Town Clerk Laurie Nordfors reported Monday that Gowen, Semle and Hager have already have filed their papers.

The three expiring terms are those of Hartwell, Hager and Smith.

For the School Committee with a pair of seats available, an incumbent, Vice Chairman McCallister and Gagnon have papers out. Another incumbent, Kyle Currier has previously announced that she is not seeking re-election.

Nomination papers are due before 1 p.m.on Friday, Sept. 6. The municipal election is set for Nov. 5.

Gorham legislators to hold public office hours

In advance of the Maine Legislature’s Sept. 27 bill submission deadline for its 2020 session, Reps. Linda Sanborn and Maureen Terry, who represent Gorham, will hold public office hours from 5-7 p.m. Sept. 3, at Baxter Memorial Library, 71 South St.

Public office hours provide residents a chance to meet with their elected officials, ask questions, raise concerns and get help with legislative or state government matters.

All are welcome to attend. To RSVP on Facebook, visit http://bit.ly/GorhamOfficeHours.

U.S. taxpayer debt

The Bureau of the Fiscal Service reported on Aug. 15 that the U.S. public debt was $22,385,387,228,972.44.

