NEW GLOUCESTER — Lt. Craig Bouchard of the Auburn Fire Department has been chosen to serve as the interim deputy fire chief, with the possibility of being permanently hired in the future.

The position has been open since June 19, when then-Deputy Chief Roger Levasseur resigned.

Bouchard was hired on an interim basis because the department received only two applications for the job and “didn’t want to leave the position vacant long-term,” said Town Manager Carrie Castonguay.

Chief Toby Martin said that since Bouchard lives in Lewiston with his family, “we wanted to make sure that it was going to work out with him” not living in New Gloucester.

Bouchard said a timeline has not been established regarding the length of his interim position or the possibility of being hired on a permanent basis sometime in the future.

“That is a discussion that Chief Martin and I will have a little bit down the road,” Castonguay said.

Martin said Bouchard has been working with the New Gloucester Fire Department for a few months per diem and will begin his duties as deputy fire chief on Aug. 28.

Bouchard has worked for the Auburn Fire Department for 18 years and said that working in New Gloucester is “a great opportunity.”

“I know that New Gloucester is a growing community. There’s been a lot of recent changes to the Fire Department there. With my skill sets and knowledge, we could both benefit,” he said.

The Fire Department has experienced some instability in the past year, with two suspensions and the resignation of former Chief James Ladewig.

Bouchard’s position is part time, 24 hours a week. He does not have a set salary and will be paid for attendance at trainings and meetings as well as incident responses, Castonguay said.

Martin said both applicants for the position submitted a cover letter and resume, were interviewed by a panel and then completed a written assignment. The Maine Fire Service Institute independently reviewed the applicants’ written answers and then made a recommendation to Martin. He and Castonguay interviewed both candidates again before making their final decision.

“Throughout the process,” Martin said, Bouchard “was ranked as the No. 1 candidate.”

“He has the background and experience. Of the two, it seemed like he was the better fit at this time,” Castonguay added.

Bouchard began working in fire service at 17 as a volunteer in Lisbon. He has an Associate’s Degree in Fire Science from Southern Maine Community College and is a certified Fire Officer and Fire Instructor. He is also a graduate of the Managing Officer Program from the National Fire Academy.

He said he looks forward to “working with the folks that are in the department and working with the community to grow the department and continue to make it a pride of the community.”

