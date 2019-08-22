Outrunning Alzheimer’s

Fred Kilfoil, 73, of Westbrook is running on a mission from Fort Kent to Kittery to raise funds to fight Alzheimer’s disease.

Kilfoil neared Falmouth Monday in the approximate run of 450 miles. He began about June 1 and he expects to complete his run within 30 days.

“It’s been fun. Sometimes, I feel like a tourist,” Kilfoil said Monday by cell phone.

He’s run through some areas not even shown on a map. While in Aroostook County, he stayed with relatives. He also has stayed in bed and breakfast places and camped under the stars two nights at a state park.

He runs about five miles a day, but has covered as many as 20 per day. He stops along the way to raise public awareness of Alzheimer’s.

Kilfoil is running to raise funds to support research of Alzheimer’s disease at Jackson Laboratories in Bar Harbor.

“My father had Alzheimer’s, as did most of his 11 siblings. My sister died of it. A brother is currently living in a memory care center,” he said in an email to the newspaper.

“While I still have the ability, I decided to do something about it.”

His goal is to generate $100,000 in contributions and had reached $1,520 by Monday.

Those wishing to contribute should visit gofundme.com/f/outrunningalzheimers.

Safe committee to meet

The Westbrook Safe Access & Mobility Committee will meet at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 7, at Dunkin, if available, at the intersection of Main and Stroudwater streets or at the Westbrook-Warren Congregational Church, 810 Main St.

The meeting is for members staffing the committee’s table and display at Westbrook Kids Safety Day, Saturday, Sept. 21.

For more information, contact Leelee Prince at 245-4892 or email [email protected]

