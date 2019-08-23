U.S. stock futures dived Friday after China announced retaliatory tariffs on $75 billion in U.S. goods and reinstated levies on American auto products.

The levies will range from 5 to 10 percent and will be put in place in two rounds, on Sept. 1 and Dec. 15 – the same dates on which President Donald Trump’s latest tariffs on $300 billion in Chinese goods are slated to take effect, the State Council’s Customs Tariff Commission said in a statement.

A 25 percent tariff on automobiles and a 5 percent tariff on auto parts will go into effect on Dec. 15.

“China’s imposition of tariffs is a forced response to the unilateralism and trade protectionism of the United States,” said the Communist Party-run Global Times. The outlet said it hoped the trade conflict would be resolved “on the premise of mutual respect and equality and trustworthiness in words and deeds.”

Based on what I know, China will take further countermeasures in response to US tariffs on $300 billion Chinese goods. Beijing will soon unveil a plan of imposing retaliatory tariffs on certain US products. China has ammunition to fight back. The US side will feel the pain. — Hu Xijin 胡锡进 (@HuXijin_GT) August 23, 2019

“China has ammunition to fight back,” Hu Xijin, the editor in chief of the Global Times, tweeted Friday. “The U.S. side will feel the pain.”

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous