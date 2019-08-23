PROVIDENCE, R.I. — A man who recorded himself repeatedly raping an unconscious child and possessed one of the largest collections of child pornography ever seized by Rhode Island law enforcement has been sentenced to 40 years in prison.
Jordan Monroe was sentenced Thursday. The 54-year-old former Warwick resident pleaded guilty in May to several child pornography charges.
The office of U.S. Attorney Aaron Weisman says authorities found more than 38,800 images and 960 videos containing child pornography after performing a court-ordered search of Monroe’s home in May 2016.
The material seized includes videos of Monroe sexually assaulting a child at least 19 times over a period of at least three years.
Authorities say they also found a “manifesto for pedophiles” in his home.
Comments are not available on this story.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Sports
Friday’s golf roundup: Koepka leads by one shot in Tour Championship
-
Sports
Oxford 250 notebook: Westbrook driver seeks to make the field
-
Nation & World
‘The Bachelor’ star gets suspended sentence in fatal crash
-
Business
Phone companies will help Maine crack down on robocalls, attorney general says
-
Nation & World
Illinois patient’s death may be first in U.S. tied to vaping