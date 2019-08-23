Fairies and honeybees

Maine Wildlife Park will feature Enchanted Forests Saturday, Aug. 24. Kids can visit a human-sized fairy house, meet and have their photos taken with fairies and then build a mini fairy habitat to take home.

The following Saturday, Aug. 31, “Life of the Honeybee” will provide the opportunity for participants to inspect parts of a hive, check out beekeeping equipment and ask questions of experienced beekeepers. Native Maine honey and other hive products will be sold.

Sponsored by the ‘Friends of the Maine Wildlife Park, both programs run from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. For more information, go to mainewildlifepark.com.

Movie in the Park

“Instant Family,” rated PG-13, will be shown at dusk Thursday, Aug. 29, at the Pennell softball field behind Town Hall. It’s free as part of the Movie in the Park series. The rain location is Newbegin Gym or the second floor of Town Hall.

Hazardous waste drop-off

Household Hazardous Waste Collection Day is Saturday, Aug. 24. With proof of residency, Gray residents and property owners can drop off acceptable material, such as cleaners and fertilizers, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the town salt and sand shed on Seagull Drive. For a list of items that will be accepted, go to graymaine.org.

Chicken BBQ

Gray Congregational Church is holding its 28th Annual Chicken BBQ at 5 p.m. and 5:45 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, at the Parish House, 5 Brown St. Dine on half a chicken, baked potato, ear of corn, biscuits, dessert and beverage. The cost is $10, $5 for children under 12. Take out will be available. For more information, call 657-4338.

Drop in at Rec

Gray Parks and Recreation is offering more drop-in programming this fall, including open gymnastics, a teen open gym and rec nights and adult indoor field games. Also, the new Patriot Play Pass will be available for payment. Go to grayrec.com for more information.

