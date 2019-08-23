AUGUSTA — Maine’s attorney general says it will be easier for him to investigate and prosecute illegal robocallers in his state because of a new agreement with phone companies.

Attorney General Aaron Frey says he joined a coalition of 51 attorneys general and 12 phone companies with a goal of fighting the annoying robocalls. He says the companies are adopting new principles such as implementing call-blocking technology.

Frey calls robocalls more than a nuisance, because they are used to gather personal and financial information. He says his office receives complaints about the calls every day.

Frey says the agreement with the phone companies will focus on prevention and enforcement. He says the companies will assist in enforcement by taking steps such as investigating suspicious callers and working with law enforcement.

Related Headlines Phone companies, states announce broad campaign to fight robocalls

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »