RAYMOND — A car show at Seacoast Adventure raised $1,500 for the Make-A-Wish Foundation after it granted the wish of a Raymond resident last year.

Seth Richards, 20, of Raymond has severe epilepsy. In February of 2018, the Make-A-Wish Foundation granted his wish to meet Mickey Mouse and sent his family — his parents Susan and Dwaine and his sister Falon — on a Disney cruise to the Bahamas.

“It was amazing,” said Susan Richards. “It was spectacular. He did get to meet Mickey Mouse, and Mickey Mouse gave him a stuffed Mickey Mouse.”

When the family returned home, she said, they wanted to give something back to the foundation, and Seth loves car shows.

“We go to car shows a lot,” he said.

His father is friends with Roy Moore, owner of Seacoast Adventure, so the Richards family partnered with the park to host the show.

“(Moore) wanted to have a car show, and we wanted to have a car show, so we thought we would combine and do this together,” Susan Richards said.

This year’s show, which was held in July, was the Richards’ second annual car show and raised $1,500 for the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

“We’re so thankful for families like the Richards who continue to wish it forward to help grant the wishes of other Maine children with critical illnesses,” said Rebekah Roy, marketing manager at Make-A-Wish.

While last year’s car show, which raised $1,200 for Make-A-Wish, garnered 30 cars, this year’s drew 80.

Trophies were awarded for first, second and third place. In addition, Susan Richards said, there was a 50-50 raffle, a donation bucket, live music, prizes and food.

Janet Matthews of Raymond won third place at the show with her 1939 Cadillac Special. Second place went to Bill Bains of Dayton, who showed his 1965 VW pickup. Tom Marsh of Limington won first place with a 1969 Pontiac GTO.

The family plans to host the event each year on the second Saturday in July and “we’re hoping to get bigger every year,” Susan Richards said.

She said her family is grateful for those who attended the event and showed their cars “because if people didn’t donate or show up it wouldn’t be possible.”

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: