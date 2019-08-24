NEW YORK — Jeff McNeil, the National League batting leader, was reinstated from the injured list by the New York Mets.

The team also placed backup catcher Tomas Nido on the seven-day injured list with a concussion and selected the contract of veteran catcher Rene Rivera from Triple-A Syracuse. Reserve outfielder Aaron Altherr was designated for assignment.

McNeil missed 10 days with a strained left hamstring and returned on the first day he was eligible to come off the IL.

McNeil, who made the All-Star team this year in his first full major league season, was batting an NL-best .332 with 15 homers, 55 RBI and a .929 OPS in 105 games.

GIANTS: Third baseman Pablo Sandoval will undergo season-ending Tommy John reconstructive surgery on his right elbow,

BREWERS: Milwaukee designated its opening-day starter, Jhoulys Chacin, for assignment.

BRAVES: Atlanta signed catcher Francisco Cervelli, who recently was released by Pittsburgh.

Cervelli, who has a history of concussions, gives the Braves a veteran replacement for injured catcher Brian McCann.

NATIONALS: Reliever Sean Doolittle, suffering from right knee tendinitis, threw off the mound Thursday and Friday.

“Today is all strengthening (exercises), and then we’ll go from there,” Manager Dave Martinez said.

INDIANS: Third baseman Jose Ramirez was removed from the game against Kansas City with a right wrist injury.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »