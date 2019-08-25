Re: “Bill Nemitz: Onward and upward – from the shelter steps to Maine businessman” (Aug. 18):
I’d like to offer a huge “thank you” to Maxwell Chikuta for his contributions to our communities in Portland and southern Maine.
We are all, except for Native Americans, children of immigrants, some more recent than others, and it is so inspirational to hear how his American story is being woven into our fabric and how he is helping others to add their threads.
I, for one, look forward to those cooking classes and hope to be first in line!
Pamela Carr
Dayton
