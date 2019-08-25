Windham police are alerting residents to a strange incident that took place Saturday afternoon at a home on Webb Road.

Officers were called to the residence around 2 p.m. after a homeowner notified authorities that a man carrying a hatchet and wearing a Halloween mask of a baby with bright blue eyes and oversized buckteeth was banging on her door, according to a news release issued by police.

Police said the man was trying to make entry into the home, when the family’s German shepherd barked and lunged at the door. The man turned and fled into a heavily wooded area.

During the encounter, the man yelled at the woman, but she told police she was unable to understand what he said.

News Center Maine reported that the woman and her 12-year-old son were inside the home at the time the man tried to break in, and that it was the son who first spotted him.

Members of the Maine Warden Service and Windham police, using a warden service drone, searched the wooded area, but were unable to locate the masked man. He was described as a dark-skinned male, wearing dark bluejeans, a light blue ripped T-shirt, and a blue baseball cap on backwards.

Windham police said the encounter appears to have been an isolated incident. Anyone with information about the man is being urged to contact the Windham Police Department at 892-1000.

