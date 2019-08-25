1-6 p.m. Aug. 31, Blues at the Ballpark, 7 Ball Park Way, Old Orchard Beach. oobballpark.com

Featured bands at the annual blues festival at the historic Old Orchard Beach stadium include NRBQ, the Duke Robillard Band, Black Cat Road and Juke Joint Devils. Bring lawn chairs or blankets and money for concessions and food truck treats (but don’t bring food, drinks or pets). Tickets are $25 in advance, $30 at the gate, free for kids 12 and under accompanied by an adult.

6-8 p.m. Sept. 6, River Tree Arts’ 100 x 100 Fundraiser, River Tree Arts, 35 Western Ave., Kennebunk. rivertreearts.org

This fundraiser for a community arts organization showcases 100 works of art by local artists, priced at $100 each. Open to the public 6:30-8 p.m. (after a members’ reception from 6-6:30 p.m.).

Sept. 13-14, Old Orchard Beach Car Show, Old Orchard Beach Chamber of Commerce, 11 First St. oldorchardbeachmaine.com

This oldie-but-goodie, now in its 26th year, is a chance to openly gawk at classic cars. The preview event is a showcase Sept. 13 at 1 p.m. Come back for the big show Sept. 14, from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for a day of food, music and classic car merchandise available all day. Register if you want to showcase your classic car. There’s no charge for just looking.

Sept. 20-21, Finge Fest and River Jam Festival. See featured event.

10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 28, Punkinfiddle, Wells Reserve at Laudholm, 342 Laudholm Farm Road, Wells. wellsreserve.org

Slow down and enjoy a day of old-fashioned games, traditional crafts, fiddlers, farm animals, hands-on learning and tasty food at a beautiful historic setting on a national Estuarine Research Reserve. Enjoy the festival, the trails and the beach. Admission is $7 per adult (free for kids 15 and under), $5 for Laudholm members.

9 a.m., Oct. 5, Kennebunk Conservation Trust Trail Fest, 57 Gravelly Brook Road, Kennebunkport.

Choose from a 5K, 10K or half marathon winding through the Kennebunk Conservation trail system and ending back at headquarters on the Emmons Preserve for music, food, beer and games, all in support of conservation. Register the day of the event, starting at 7:30 a.m., or preregister at kporttrust.org.

8 p.m. Oct. 13, “An Evening with Cowboy Junkies,” Vinegar Hill Music Theatre, 53 Old Post Road, Arundel. vinegarhillmusictheatre.com

Alternative rock and folk band Cowboy Junkies (active for more than three decades), is shaking up listeners with a new album, “All That Reckoning.” Tickets are $65-75.

