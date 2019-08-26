Cross Country

Aug. 29 SMAA Relays 4 p.m.

Sept. 6 @ Massabesic (w/Noble, Windham, Deering) 4 p.m.

Sept. 14 @ Fleet Feet Meet (at Gorham) 4 p.m.

Sept. 21 @ Manchester Invitational TBA

Sept. 27 @ Biddeford (w/Massabesic, TA, Cheverus, Scarborough) 4 p.m.

Oct. 5 @ Festival of Champions (at Belfast) TBA

Oct. 11 @ Windham (w/Falmouth, Gorham, TA, Westbrook) 4 p.m.

Oct. 26 @ Regionals (at Twin Brook) 1:40 p.m.

Nov. 2 @ States (at Twin Brook) 1:40 p.m.

Field Hockey

Sept. 4 @ Massabesic 4 p.m.

Sept. 6 Marshwood 4 p.m.

Sept. 10 @ Portland 4 p.m.

Sept. 16 @ Biddeford 5:30 p.m.

Sept. 18 Sanford 4:15 p.m.

Sept. 21 @ Cheverus 11 a.m.

Sept. 24 Scarborough 4 p.m.

Sept. 30 @ Kennebunk 4 p.m.

Oct. 2 Westbrook 4 p.m.

Oct. 5 @ Windham 11 a.m.

Oct. 8 TA 4 p.m.

Oct. 10 @ Noble 4:30 p.m.

Oct. 14 Falmouth 10 a.m.

Oct. 16 Gorham 4 p.m.

Football

Sept. 6 Edward Little 7 p.m.

Sept. 13 Scarborough 7 p.m.

Sept. 20 @ Kennebunk 6 p.m.

Sept. 27 Oxford Hills 7 p.m.

Oct. 5 @ TA 3 p.m.

Oct. 11 @ Lewiston 7 p.m.

Oct. 18 Cheverus 7 p.m.

Oct. 25 Bangor 7 p.m.

Nov. 1 @ Sanford 7 p.m.

Golf (Bonny Eagle’s home course is Deep Brook)

Aug. 28 TA 3:30 p.m.

Aug. 29 @ Gorham 3:30 p.m.

Sept. 3 @ Westbrook 3:30 p.m.

Sept. 6 @ Windham 3:30 p.m.

Sept. 10 Greely 3:30 p.m.

Sept. 12 @ TA 3:30 p.m.

Sept. 17 Gorham 3:30 p.m.

Sept. 19 Westbrook 3:30 p.m.

Sept. 24 Windham 3:30 p.m.

Sept. 25 @ SMAA Girls Qualifier (at Willowdale) 12 p.m.

Sept. 25 @ SMAA Team/Individual Qualifier (at Natanis) TBA

Sept. 26 @ Greely 3:30 p.m.

Oct. 2 @ SMAA Championship (at TBA) TBA

Oct. 5 @ Team States (at Natanis) 10 a.m.

Oct. 12 @ Individual States (at Natanis) 10 a.m.

Boys Soccer

Sept. 7 TA 12 p.m.

Sept. 10 Sanford 6 p.m.

Sept. 13 @ Massabesic 6 p.m.

Sept. 17 @ Noble 4:30 p.m.

Sept. 19 Kennebunk 6:30 p.m.

Sept. 21 Marshwood 12 p.m.

Sept. 24 @ Falmouth 6:30 p.m.

Sept. 27 @ Gorham 6 p.m.

Oct. 1 @ Cheverus 4 p.m.

Oct. 4 Deering 6 p.m.

Oct. 9 @ Biddeford 5 p.m.

Oct. 15 @ Westbrook 6 p.m.

Oct. 19 Windham 12 p.m.

Oct. 22 South Portland 6 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Sept. 6 @ TA 7 p.m.

Sept. 10 @ Sanford 6:30 p.m.

Sept. 14 Massabesic 10 a.m.

Sept. 17 Noble 6 p.m.

Sept. 19 @ Kennebunk 6 p.m.

Sept. 21 @ Marshwood 10 a.m.

Sept. 25 Falmouth 6:30 p.m.

Sept. 28 Gorham 10 a.m.

Oct. 1 Cheverus 6 p.m.

Oct. 3 @ Deering 5 p.m.

Oct. 8 Biddeford 6 p.m.

Oct. 16 Westbrook 6 p.m.

Oct. 18 @ Windham 6 p.m.

Oct. 22 @ South Portland 6 p.m.

Volleyball

Sept. 6 @ Westbrook 6 p.m.

Sept. 10 Scarborough 6 p.m.

Sept. 12 @ Falmouth 6:30 p.m.

Sept. 17 Biddeford 6 p.m.

Sept. 19 @ South Portland 7 p.m.

Sept. 24 Deering 6 p.m.

Sept. 26 @ Brunswick 6 p.m.

Oct. 1 Massabesic 6 p.m.

Oct. 3 @ Portland 5:30 p.m.

Oct. 8 Sanford 6 p.m.

Oct. 10 @ Gorham 6 p.m.

Oct. 15 TA 6 p.m.

Oct. 17 Marshwood 6 p.m.

Oct. 22 @ Windham 6 p.m.

