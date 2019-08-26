Cross Country
Aug. 29           SMAA Relays 4 p.m.
Sept. 6 @ Massabesic (w/Noble, Windham, Deering)           4 p.m.
Sept. 14           @ Fleet Feet Meet (at Gorham)          4 p.m.
Sept. 21           @ Manchester Invitational     TBA
Sept. 27           @ Biddeford (w/Massabesic, TA, Cheverus, Scarborough) 4 p.m.
Oct. 5  @ Festival of Champions (at Belfast) TBA
Oct. 11 @ Windham (w/Falmouth, Gorham, TA, Westbrook)           4 p.m.
Oct. 26 @ Regionals (at Twin Brook) 1:40 p.m.
Nov. 2 @ States (at Twin Brook)       1:40 p.m.

Field Hockey
Sept. 4 @ Massabesic 4 p.m.
Sept. 6 Marshwood     4 p.m.
Sept. 10           @ Portland      4 p.m.
Sept. 16           @ Biddeford  5:30 p.m.
Sept. 18           Sanford           4:15 p.m.
Sept. 21           @ Cheverus    11 a.m.
Sept. 24           Scarborough    4 p.m.
Sept. 30           @ Kennebunk 4 p.m.
Oct. 2  Westbrook       4 p.m.
Oct. 5  @ Windham    11 a.m.
Oct. 8  TA       4 p.m.
Oct. 10 @ Noble          4:30 p.m.
Oct. 14 Falmouth         10 a.m.
Oct. 16 Gorham           4 p.m.

Football
Sept. 6 Edward Little  7 p.m.
Sept. 13           Scarborough    7 p.m.
Sept. 20           @ Kennebunk 6 p.m.
Sept. 27           Oxford Hills    7 p.m.
Oct. 5  @ TA  3 p.m.
Oct. 11 @ Lewiston    7 p.m.
Oct. 18 Cheverus         7 p.m.
Oct. 25 Bangor 7 p.m.
Nov. 1 @ Sanford      7 p.m.

Golf (Bonny Eagle’s home course is Deep Brook)
Aug. 28           TA       3:30 p.m.
Aug. 29           @ Gorham      3:30 p.m.
Sept. 3 @ Westbrook  3:30 p.m.
Sept. 6 @ Windham    3:30 p.m.
Sept. 10           Greely 3:30 p.m.
Sept. 12           @ TA  3:30 p.m.
Sept. 17           Gorham           3:30 p.m.
Sept. 19           Westbrook       3:30 p.m.
Sept. 24           Windham        3:30 p.m.
Sept. 25           @ SMAA Girls Qualifier (at Willowdale)     12 p.m.
Sept. 25           @ SMAA Team/Individual Qualifier (at Natanis)     TBA
Sept. 26           @ Greely         3:30 p.m.
Oct. 2  @ SMAA Championship (at TBA)    TBA
Oct. 5  @ Team States (at Natanis)    10 a.m.
Oct. 12 @ Individual States (at Natanis)         10 a.m.

Boys Soccer
Sept. 7 TA       12 p.m.
Sept. 10           Sanford           6 p.m.
Sept. 13           @ Massabesic 6 p.m.
Sept. 17           @ Noble          4:30 p.m.
Sept. 19           Kennebunk      6:30 p.m.
Sept. 21           Marshwood     12 p.m.
Sept. 24           @ Falmouth    6:30 p.m.
Sept. 27           @ Gorham      6 p.m.
Oct. 1  @ Cheverus    4 p.m.
Oct. 4  Deering           6 p.m.
Oct. 9  @ Biddeford  5 p.m.
Oct. 15 @ Westbrook  6 p.m.
Oct. 19 Windham        12 p.m.
Oct. 22 South Portland 6 p.m.

Girls Soccer
Sept. 6 @ TA  7 p.m.
Sept. 10           @ Sanford      6:30 p.m.
Sept. 14           Massabesic      10 a.m.
Sept. 17           Noble  6 p.m.
Sept. 19           @ Kennebunk 6 p.m.
Sept. 21           @ Marshwood 10 a.m.
Sept. 25           Falmouth         6:30 p.m.
Sept. 28           Gorham           10 a.m.
Oct. 1  Cheverus         6 p.m.
Oct. 3  @ Deering       5 p.m.
Oct. 8  Biddeford       6 p.m.
Oct. 16 Westbrook       6 p.m.
Oct. 18 @ Windham    6 p.m.
Oct. 22 @ South Portland       6 p.m.

Volleyball
Sept. 6 @ Westbrook  6 p.m.
Sept. 10           Scarborough    6 p.m.
Sept. 12           @ Falmouth    6:30 p.m.
Sept. 17           Biddeford       6 p.m.
Sept. 19           @ South Portland       7 p.m.
Sept. 24           Deering           6 p.m.
Sept. 26           @ Brunswick  6 p.m.
Oct. 1  Massabesic      6 p.m.
Oct. 3  @ Portland      5:30 p.m.
Oct. 8  Sanford           6 p.m.
Oct. 10 @ Gorham      6 p.m.
Oct. 15 TA       6 p.m.
Oct. 17 Marshwood     6 p.m.
Oct. 22 @ Windham    6 p.m.

