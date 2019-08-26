Cross Country
Aug. 29           @ SMAA Relays (at Bonny Eagle)    4 p.m.
Sept. 6 @ Thornton (w/Cheverus, Westbrook, Kennebunk, Portland)          4:30 p.m.
Sept. 14           Fleet Feet Meet           10 a.m.
Sept. 20           @ Scarborough (w/Bonny Eagle, Sanford, Noble, Portland) 4 p.m.
Sept. 27           @ Marshwood (w/Noble, Windham, Kennebunk)     4 p.m.
Oct. 11 @ Windham (w/Bonny Eagle, Falmouth, TA, Westbrook)   4 p.m.
Oct. 26 @ Regionals (at Twin Brook) 1:40 p.m.
Nov. 2 @ States (at Twin Brook)       1:40 p.m.

Field Hockey
Sept. 4 Westbrook       4 p.m.
Sept. 6 @ TA  5:15 p.m.
Sept. 10           Noble  4:30 p.m.
Sept. 16           @ South Portland       4 p.m.
Sept. 18           Massabesic      4 p.m.
Sept. 20           @ Falmouth    6:30 p.m.
Sept. 24           Marshwood     4:15 p.m.
Sept. 26           @ Portland      5:30 p.m.
Oct. 2  @ Biddeford  5:30 p.m.
Oct. 4  Sanford           4 p.m.
Oct. 8  @ Cheverus    4 p.m.
Oct. 10 Scarborough    4 p.m.
Oct. 12 Windham        10 a.m.
Oct. 16 @ Bonny Eagle           4 p.m.

Football
Sept. 6 Noble  6 p.m.
Sept. 13           @ Deering       6 p.m.
Sept. 20           Cheverus         6 p.m.
Sept. 27           @ Marshwood 6 p.m.
Oct. 4  South Portland 7 p.m.
Oct. 11 Oxford Hills    7 p.m.
Oct. 18 @ Massabesic 6 p.m.
Oct. 25 @ Westbrook  6 p.m.

Golf (Gorham’s home course is Gorham Country Club)
Aug. 28           @ Westbrook  3:30 p.m.
Aug. 29           Bonny Eagle   3:30 p.m.
Sept. 3 @ Windham    3:30 p.m.
Sept. 5 @ Greely         3:30 p.m.
Sept. 10           TA       3:30 p.m.
Sept. 12           Westbrook       3:30 p.m.
Sept. 17           @ Bonny Eagle           3:30 p.m.
Sept. 19           Windham        3:30 p.m.
Sept. 23           Greely 3:30 p.m.
Sept. 25           @ SMAA Girls Qualifier (at Willowdale)     12 p.m.
Sept. 26           @ TA  3:30 p.m.
Sept. 30           @ SMAA Team/Individual Qualifier (at Natanis)     10 a.m.
Oct. 2  @ SMAA Championship (at TBA)    TBA
Oct. 5  @ Team States (at Natanis)    10 a.m.
Oct. 12 @ Individual States (at Natanis)         10 a.m.

Boys Soccer
Sept. 5 Portland          6 p.m.
Sept. 10           @ Marshwood 4:30 p.m.
Sept. 14           @ Falmouth    6:30 p.m.
Sept. 19           Cheverus         6 p.m.
Sept. 21           Deering           10 a.m.
Sept. 24           @ Biddeford  4:30 p.m.
Sept. 27           Bonny Eagle   6 p.m.
Oct. 1  @ Westbrook  6 p.m.
Oct. 3  Windham        6 p.m.
Oct. 8  @ South Portland       6 p.m.
Oct. 10 TA       6 p.m.
Oct. 15 Sanford           6 p.m.
Oct. 17 @ Scarborough           6:30 p.m.
Oct. 22 @ Noble          6 p.m.

Girls Soccer
Sept. 6 @ Portland      5:30 p.m.
Sept. 10           Marshwood     6 p.m.
Sept. 13           Falmouth         6 p.m.
Sept. 19           @ Cheverus    4 p.m.
Sept. 21           @ Deering       10:30 a.m.
Sept. 24           Biddeford       6 p.m.
Sept. 28           @ Bonny Eagle           10 a.m.
Oct. 1  Westbrook       6 p.m.
Oct. 3  @ Windham    6 p.m.
Oct. 8  South Portland 6 p.m.
Oct. 11 @ TA  6:30 p.m.
Oct. 15 @ Sanford      6:30 p.m.
Oct. 18 Scarborough    6 p.m.
Oct. 22 Noble  6:30 p.m.

Volleyball
Sept. 5 @ Kennebunk 6 p.m.
Sept. 10           South Portland 6 p.m.
Sept. 12           @ TA  6:30 p.m.
Sept. 17           Scarborough    6 p.m.
Sept. 19           @ Biddeford  5:30 p.m.
Sept. 26           Windham        6 p.m.
Oct. 1  @ Cheverus    6 p.m.
Oct. 3  Brunswick       6 p.m.
Oct. 8  @ Falmouth    6 p.m.
Oct. 10 Bonny Eagle   6 p.m.
Oct. 12 Deering           11:30 a.m.
Oct. 15 Cape Elizabeth            6 p.m.
Oct. 17 @ Portland      5:30 p.m.
Oct. 22 @ Marshwood 6 p.m.

The Gorham Boys Soccer team – seen here prior to the start of last year’s State Final – should be a hot property yet again this autumn. Adam Birt

