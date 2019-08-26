Cross Country

Aug. 29 @ SMAA Relays (at Bonny Eagle) 4 p.m.

Sept. 6 @ Thornton (w/Cheverus, Westbrook, Kennebunk, Portland) 4:30 p.m.

Sept. 14 Fleet Feet Meet 10 a.m.

Sept. 20 @ Scarborough (w/Bonny Eagle, Sanford, Noble, Portland) 4 p.m.

Sept. 27 @ Marshwood (w/Noble, Windham, Kennebunk) 4 p.m.

Oct. 11 @ Windham (w/Bonny Eagle, Falmouth, TA, Westbrook) 4 p.m.

Oct. 26 @ Regionals (at Twin Brook) 1:40 p.m.

Nov. 2 @ States (at Twin Brook) 1:40 p.m.

Field Hockey

Sept. 4 Westbrook 4 p.m.

Sept. 6 @ TA 5:15 p.m.

Sept. 10 Noble 4:30 p.m.

Sept. 16 @ South Portland 4 p.m.

Sept. 18 Massabesic 4 p.m.

Sept. 20 @ Falmouth 6:30 p.m.

Sept. 24 Marshwood 4:15 p.m.

Sept. 26 @ Portland 5:30 p.m.

Oct. 2 @ Biddeford 5:30 p.m.

Oct. 4 Sanford 4 p.m.

Oct. 8 @ Cheverus 4 p.m.

Oct. 10 Scarborough 4 p.m.

Oct. 12 Windham 10 a.m.

Oct. 16 @ Bonny Eagle 4 p.m.

Football

Sept. 6 Noble 6 p.m.

Sept. 13 @ Deering 6 p.m.

Sept. 20 Cheverus 6 p.m.

Sept. 27 @ Marshwood 6 p.m.

Oct. 4 South Portland 7 p.m.

Oct. 11 Oxford Hills 7 p.m.

Oct. 18 @ Massabesic 6 p.m.

Oct. 25 @ Westbrook 6 p.m.

Golf (Gorham’s home course is Gorham Country Club)

Aug. 28 @ Westbrook 3:30 p.m.

Aug. 29 Bonny Eagle 3:30 p.m.

Sept. 3 @ Windham 3:30 p.m.

Sept. 5 @ Greely 3:30 p.m.

Sept. 10 TA 3:30 p.m.

Sept. 12 Westbrook 3:30 p.m.

Sept. 17 @ Bonny Eagle 3:30 p.m.

Sept. 19 Windham 3:30 p.m.

Sept. 23 Greely 3:30 p.m.

Sept. 25 @ SMAA Girls Qualifier (at Willowdale) 12 p.m.

Sept. 26 @ TA 3:30 p.m.

Sept. 30 @ SMAA Team/Individual Qualifier (at Natanis) 10 a.m.

Oct. 2 @ SMAA Championship (at TBA) TBA

Oct. 5 @ Team States (at Natanis) 10 a.m.

Oct. 12 @ Individual States (at Natanis) 10 a.m.

Boys Soccer

Sept. 5 Portland 6 p.m.

Sept. 10 @ Marshwood 4:30 p.m.

Sept. 14 @ Falmouth 6:30 p.m.

Sept. 19 Cheverus 6 p.m.

Sept. 21 Deering 10 a.m.

Sept. 24 @ Biddeford 4:30 p.m.

Sept. 27 Bonny Eagle 6 p.m.

Oct. 1 @ Westbrook 6 p.m.

Oct. 3 Windham 6 p.m.

Oct. 8 @ South Portland 6 p.m.

Oct. 10 TA 6 p.m.

Oct. 15 Sanford 6 p.m.

Oct. 17 @ Scarborough 6:30 p.m.

Oct. 22 @ Noble 6 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Sept. 6 @ Portland 5:30 p.m.

Sept. 10 Marshwood 6 p.m.

Sept. 13 Falmouth 6 p.m.

Sept. 19 @ Cheverus 4 p.m.

Sept. 21 @ Deering 10:30 a.m.

Sept. 24 Biddeford 6 p.m.

Sept. 28 @ Bonny Eagle 10 a.m.

Oct. 1 Westbrook 6 p.m.

Oct. 3 @ Windham 6 p.m.

Oct. 8 South Portland 6 p.m.

Oct. 11 @ TA 6:30 p.m.

Oct. 15 @ Sanford 6:30 p.m.

Oct. 18 Scarborough 6 p.m.

Oct. 22 Noble 6:30 p.m.

Volleyball

Sept. 5 @ Kennebunk 6 p.m.

Sept. 10 South Portland 6 p.m.

Sept. 12 @ TA 6:30 p.m.

Sept. 17 Scarborough 6 p.m.

Sept. 19 @ Biddeford 5:30 p.m.

Sept. 26 Windham 6 p.m.

Oct. 1 @ Cheverus 6 p.m.

Oct. 3 Brunswick 6 p.m.

Oct. 8 @ Falmouth 6 p.m.

Oct. 10 Bonny Eagle 6 p.m.

Oct. 12 Deering 11:30 a.m.

Oct. 15 Cape Elizabeth 6 p.m.

Oct. 17 @ Portland 5:30 p.m.

Oct. 22 @ Marshwood 6 p.m.

