Cross Country

Aug. 29 @ SMAA Relays (at Bonny Eagle) 4 p.m.

Sept. 6 @ Thornton (w/Kennebunk, Gorham, Cheverus, Portland) 4 p.m.

Sept. 14 @ Fleet Feet Meet (at Gorham) 4 p.m.

Sept. 20 @ Cheverus (w/Marshwood, Massabesic, Windham, South Portland) 4 p.m.

Sept. 27 Sanford, Falmouth, Deering, Portland, South Portland 4 p.m.

Oct. 4 @ Noble 4 p.m.

Oct. 11 @ Windham (w/Falmouth, Gorham, TA, Bonny Eagle) 4 p.m.

Oct. 26 @ Regionals (at Twin Brook) 1:40 p.m.

Nov. 2 @ States (at Twin Brook) 1:40 p.m.

Field Hockey

Sept. 4 @ Gorham 4 p.m.

Sept. 6 Massabesic 4 p.m.

Sept. 10 @ Falmouth 4 p.m.

Sept. 12 Marshwood 4 p.m.

Sept. 16 @ Portland 4 p.m.

Sept. 18 South Portland 4 p.m.

Sept. 24 Sanford 4 p.m.

Sept. 26 @ Cheverus 4 p.m.

Sept. 30 Scarborough 4 p.m.

Oct. 2 @ Bonny Eagle 4 p.m.

Oct. 4 Kennebunk 4 p.m.

Oct. 10 @ Windham 4 p.m.

Oct. 14 @ Biddeford 10 a.m.

Oct. 16 TA 4 p.m.

Football

Sept. 6 @ Marshwood 6 p.m.

Sept. 13 Kennebunk 6 p.m.

Sept. 20 @ Biddeford 6 p.m.

Sept. 28 @ Cheverus 12:30 p.m.

Oct. 4 Noble 6 p.m.

Oct. 11 @ Massabesic 6 p.m.

Oct. 18 South Portland 6 p.m.

Oct. 25 Gorham 6 p.m.

Golf (Westbrook’s home course is Sunset Ridge)

Aug. 28 Gorham 3:30 p.m.

Aug. 30 Greely 3:30 p.m.

Sept. 3 Bonny Eagle 3:30 p.m.

Sept. 5 @ TA 3:30 p.m.

Sept. 10 Windham 3:30 p.m.

Sept. 12 @ Gorham 3:30 p.m.

Sept. 17 @ Greely 3:30 p.m.

Sept. 19 @ Bonny Eagle 3:30 p.m.

Sept. 24 TA 3:30 p.m.

Sept. 25 @ SMAA Girls Qualifier (at Willowdale) 12 p.m.

Sept. 26 @ Windham 3:30 p.m.

Sept. 30 @ SMAA Team/Individual Qualifier (at Natanis) 10 a.m.

Oct. 2 @ SMAA Championship (at TBA) TBA

Oct. 5 @ Team States (at Natanis) 10 a.m.

Oct. 12 @ Individual States (at Natanis) 10 a.m.

Boys Soccer

Sept. 6 Biddeford 4:30 p.m.

Sept. 14 @ Sanford 12 p.m.

Sept. 17 @ Scarborough 6:30 p.m.

Sept. 19 Noble 4:30 p.m.

Sept. 21 Portland 12 p.m.

Sept. 24 @ Marshwood 4:30 p.m.

Sept. 27 @ Massabesic 6 p.m.

Oct. 1 Gorham 5:30 p.m.

Oct. 3 Kennebunk 6 p.m.

Oct. 8 Deering 6 p.m.

Oct. 12 @ Falmouth 12 p.m.

Oct. 15 Bonny Eagle 6 p.m.

Oct. 18 @ Cheverus 4 p.m.

Oct. 22 @ Windham 6 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Sept. 7 @ Biddeford 12 p.m.

Sept. 14 Sanford 12 p.m.

Sept. 17 Scarborough 6 p.m.

Sept. 19 @ Noble 4:30 p.m.

Sept. 21 @ Portland 12 p.m.

Sept. 24 Marshwood 4:30 p.m.

Sept. 27 Massabesic 5:30 p.m.

Oct. 1 @ Gorham 6 p.m.

Oct. 3 @ Kennebunk 6 p.m.

Oct. 8 @ Deering 6 p.m.

Oct. 11 Falmouth 6 p.m.

Oct. 16 @ Bonny Eagle 6 p.m.

Oct. 17 Cheverus 6 p.m.

Oct. 22 Windham 5:30 p.m.

Volleyball

Sept. 6 Bonny Eagle 6 p.m.

Sept. 11 Cape Elizbeth 5:30 p.m.

Sept. 14 Mount Desert Island 11:30 a.m.

Sept. 19 @ Sanford 4:30 p.m.

Sept. 20 @ Cheverus 5:30 p.m.

Sept. 24 Cony 5:30 p.m.

Sept. 27 @ NYA 5:30 p.m.

Sept. 28 Nokomis 11:30 a.m.

Oct. 1 @ Ellsworth 5:30 p.m.

Oct. 4 @ Gardiner 5:30 p.m.

Oct. 7 @ York 5:30 p.m.

Oct. 9 @ Wells 5:30 p.m.

Oct. 15 @ Greely 5:30 p.m.

Oct. 18 NYA 5:30 p.m.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: