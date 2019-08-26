Cross Country
Aug. 29           @ SMAA Relays (at Bonny Eagle)    4 p.m.
Sept. 6 @ Thornton (w/Kennebunk, Gorham, Cheverus, Portland)   4 p.m.
Sept. 14           @ Fleet Feet Meet (at Gorham)          4 p.m.
Sept. 20           @ Cheverus (w/Marshwood, Massabesic, Windham, South Portland)         4 p.m.
Sept. 27           Sanford, Falmouth, Deering, Portland, South Portland         4 p.m.
Oct. 4  @ Noble          4 p.m.
Oct. 11 @ Windham (w/Falmouth, Gorham, TA, Bonny Eagle)       4 p.m.
Oct. 26 @ Regionals (at Twin Brook) 1:40 p.m.
Nov. 2 @ States (at Twin Brook)       1:40 p.m.

Field Hockey
Sept. 4 @ Gorham      4 p.m.
Sept. 6 Massabesic      4 p.m.
Sept. 10           @ Falmouth    4 p.m.
Sept. 12           Marshwood     4 p.m.
Sept. 16           @ Portland      4 p.m.
Sept. 18           South Portland 4 p.m.
Sept. 24           Sanford           4 p.m.
Sept. 26           @ Cheverus    4 p.m.
Sept. 30           Scarborough    4 p.m.
Oct. 2  @ Bonny Eagle           4 p.m.
Oct. 4  Kennebunk      4 p.m.
Oct. 10 @ Windham    4 p.m.
Oct. 14 @ Biddeford  10 a.m.
Oct. 16 TA       4 p.m.

Football
Sept. 6 @ Marshwood 6 p.m.
Sept. 13           Kennebunk      6 p.m.
Sept. 20           @ Biddeford  6 p.m.
Sept. 28           @ Cheverus    12:30 p.m.
Oct. 4  Noble  6 p.m.
Oct. 11 @ Massabesic 6 p.m.
Oct. 18 South Portland 6 p.m.
Oct. 25 Gorham           6 p.m.

Golf (Westbrook’s home course is Sunset Ridge)
Aug. 28           Gorham           3:30 p.m.
Aug. 30           Greely 3:30 p.m.
Sept. 3 Bonny Eagle   3:30 p.m.
Sept. 5 @ TA  3:30 p.m.
Sept. 10           Windham        3:30 p.m.
Sept. 12           @ Gorham      3:30 p.m.
Sept. 17           @ Greely         3:30 p.m.
Sept. 19           @ Bonny Eagle           3:30 p.m.
Sept. 24           TA       3:30 p.m.
Sept. 25           @ SMAA Girls Qualifier (at Willowdale)     12 p.m.
Sept. 26           @ Windham    3:30 p.m.
Sept. 30           @ SMAA Team/Individual Qualifier (at Natanis)     10 a.m.
Oct. 2  @ SMAA Championship (at TBA)    TBA
Oct. 5  @ Team States (at Natanis)    10 a.m.
Oct. 12 @ Individual States (at Natanis)         10 a.m.

Boys Soccer
Sept. 6 Biddeford       4:30 p.m.
Sept. 14           @ Sanford      12 p.m.
Sept. 17           @ Scarborough           6:30 p.m.
Sept. 19           Noble  4:30 p.m.
Sept. 21           Portland          12 p.m.
Sept. 24           @ Marshwood 4:30 p.m.
Sept. 27           @ Massabesic 6 p.m.
Oct. 1  Gorham           5:30 p.m.
Oct. 3  Kennebunk      6 p.m.
Oct. 8  Deering           6 p.m.
Oct. 12 @ Falmouth    12 p.m.
Oct. 15 Bonny Eagle   6 p.m.
Oct. 18 @ Cheverus    4 p.m.
Oct. 22 @ Windham    6 p.m.

Girls Soccer
Sept. 7 @ Biddeford  12 p.m.
Sept. 14           Sanford           12 p.m.
Sept. 17           Scarborough    6 p.m.
Sept. 19           @ Noble          4:30 p.m.
Sept. 21           @ Portland      12 p.m.
Sept. 24           Marshwood     4:30 p.m.
Sept. 27           Massabesic      5:30 p.m.
Oct. 1  @ Gorham      6 p.m.
Oct. 3  @ Kennebunk 6 p.m.
Oct. 8  @ Deering       6 p.m.
Oct. 11 Falmouth         6 p.m.
Oct. 16 @ Bonny Eagle           6 p.m.
Oct. 17 Cheverus         6 p.m.
Oct. 22 Windham        5:30 p.m.

Volleyball
Sept. 6 Bonny Eagle   6 p.m.
Sept. 11           Cape Elizbeth  5:30 p.m.
Sept. 14           Mount Desert Island   11:30 a.m.
Sept. 19           @ Sanford      4:30 p.m.
Sept. 20           @ Cheverus    5:30 p.m.
Sept. 24           Cony   5:30 p.m.
Sept. 27           @ NYA          5:30 p.m.
Sept. 28           Nokomis          11:30 a.m.
Oct. 1  @ Ellsworth    5:30 p.m.
Oct. 4  @ Gardiner     5:30 p.m.
Oct. 7  @ York           5:30 p.m.
Oct. 9  @ Wells          5:30 p.m.
Oct. 15 @ Greely         5:30 p.m.
Oct. 18 NYA   5:30 p.m.

Mary Keef competes for Westbrook last fall. Adam Birt / American Journal

Read or Post Comments

filed under:
American Journal Sports, westbrook blue blazes, westbrook high school, westbrook maine
Related Stories
Latest Articles