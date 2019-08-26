Cross Country
Aug. 30           @ Dan Dors Invitational (at Lake Region)     4:30 p.m.
Sept. 6 @ Massabesic (w/Noble, Bonny Eagle, Deering)      4 p.m.
Sept. 14           @ Fleet Feet Meet (at Gorham)          4 p.m.
Sept. 20           @ Cheverus (w/South Portland, Westbrook, Massabesic, Marshwood)        4 p.m.
Sept. 27           @ Marshwood (w/Noble, Gorham, Kennebunk)       4 p.m.
Oct. 11 Gorham, Bonny Eagle, Falmouth, Thornton, Westbrook      4 p.m.
Oct. 26 @ Regionals (at Twin Brook) 1:40 p.m.
Nov. 2 @ States (at Twin Brook)       1:40 p.m.

Field Hockey
Sept. 4 @ Noble          4 p.m.
Sept. 6 South Portland 4:30 p.m.
Sept. 10           @ Massabesic 4 p.m.
Sept. 12           Falmouth         4 p.m.
Sept. 16           @ Marshwood 4:15 p.m.
Sept. 18           Portland          4 p.m.
Sept. 24           Biddeford       4:30 p.m.
Sept. 26           @ Sanford      6:30 p.m.
Sept. 30           Cheverus         4 p.m.
Oct. 2  @ Scarborough           6 p.m.
Oct. 5  Bonny Eagle   11 a.m.
Oct. 7  @ Kennebunk 4 p.m.
Oct. 10 Westbrook       4 p.m.

Football
Sept. 6 @ Gardiner     7 p.m.
Sept. 13           Hampden        7 p.m.
Sept. 20           @ Brunswick  7 p.m.
Sept. 27           @ Brewer        6:30 p.m.
Oct. 4  Cony   7 p.m.
Oct. 11 TA       7:30 p.m.
Oct. 18 @ Lawrence    7 p.m.
Oct. 25 Falmouth/Greely         7 p.m.

Golf (Windham’s home course is Riverside)
Sept. 3 Gorham           3:30 p.m.
Sept. 6 Bonny Eagle   3:30 p.m.
Sept. 10           @ Westbrook  3:30 p.m.
Sept. 13           Greely 3:30 p.m.
Sept. 17           TA       3:30 p.m.
Sept. 19           @ Gorham      3:30 p.m.
Sept. 24           @ Bonny Eagle           3:30 p.m.
Sept. 27           Westbrook       3:30 p.m.
Sept. 30           @ SMAA Team/Individual Qualifier (at Natanis)     10 a.m.
Oct. 2  @ SMAA Championship (at TBA)    TBA
Oct. 5  @ Team States (at Natanis)    10 a.m.
Oct. 12 @ Individual States (at Natanis)         10 a.m.

Boys Soccer
Sept. 10           South Portland 6 p.m.
Sept. 13           @ Portland      5:30 p.m.
Sept. 17           Sanford           6:30 p.m.
Sept. 19           Massabesic      6 p.m.
Sept. 21           @ Noble          10 a.m.
Sept. 24           @ Kennebunk 6 p.m.
Sept. 26           Marshwood     6:30 p.m.
Oct. 1  @ Falmouth    6:30 p.m.
Oct. 3  @ Gorham      6 p.m.
Oct. 5  Cheverus         10 a.m.
Oct. 10 @ Deering       5 p.m.
Oct. 15 Biddeford       6 p.m.
Oct. 19 @ Bonny Eagle           12 p.m.
Oct. 22 Westbrook       6 p.m.

Girls Soccer
Sept. 10           @ South Portland       6 p.m.
Sept. 12           Portland          6 p.m.
Sept. 17           @ Sanford      6:15 p.m.
Sept. 19           @ Massabesic 7 p.m.
Sept. 21           Noble  10 a.m.
Sept. 24           Kennebunk      6 p.m.
Sept. 26           @ Marshwood 4:30 p.m.
Oct. 1  Falmouth         6 p.m.
Oct. 3  Gorham           6 p.m.
Oct. 8  @ Cheverus    4 p.m.
Oct. 10 Deering           6 p.m.
Oct. 15 @ Biddeford  6 p.m.
Oct. 18 Bonny Eagle   6 p.m.
Oct. 22 @ Westbrook  5:30 p.m.

Volleyball
Sept. 7 @ Biddeford  11 a.m.
Sept. 10           Kennebunk      6 p.m.
Sept. 12           @ Massabesic 6 p.m.
Sept. 17           Brunswick       6 p.m.
Sept. 19           @ Scarborough           6 p.m.
Sept. 24           South Portland 6 p.m.
Sept. 26           @ Gorham      6 p.m.
Oct. 1  Deering           6 p.m.
Oct. 3  @ Sanford      6 p.m.
Oct. 5  Portland          10:30 a.m.
Oct. 10 @ TA  6:30 p.m.
Oct. 15 Falmouth         6 p.m.
Oct. 17 @ Cheverus    6 p.m.
Oct. 22 Bonny Eagle   6 p.m.

The Windham girls soccer team get hyped prior to the start of a 2018 game. Adam Birt / Lakes Region Weekly

