Cross Country

Aug. 30 @ Dan Dors Invitational (at Lake Region) 4:30 p.m.

Sept. 6 @ Massabesic (w/Noble, Bonny Eagle, Deering) 4 p.m.

Sept. 14 @ Fleet Feet Meet (at Gorham) 4 p.m.

Sept. 20 @ Cheverus (w/South Portland, Westbrook, Massabesic, Marshwood) 4 p.m.

Sept. 27 @ Marshwood (w/Noble, Gorham, Kennebunk) 4 p.m.

Oct. 11 Gorham, Bonny Eagle, Falmouth, Thornton, Westbrook 4 p.m.

Oct. 26 @ Regionals (at Twin Brook) 1:40 p.m.

Nov. 2 @ States (at Twin Brook) 1:40 p.m.

Field Hockey

Sept. 4 @ Noble 4 p.m.

Sept. 6 South Portland 4:30 p.m.

Sept. 10 @ Massabesic 4 p.m.

Sept. 12 Falmouth 4 p.m.

Sept. 16 @ Marshwood 4:15 p.m.

Sept. 18 Portland 4 p.m.

Sept. 24 Biddeford 4:30 p.m.

Sept. 26 @ Sanford 6:30 p.m.

Sept. 30 Cheverus 4 p.m.

Oct. 2 @ Scarborough 6 p.m.

Oct. 5 Bonny Eagle 11 a.m.

Oct. 7 @ Kennebunk 4 p.m.

Oct. 10 Westbrook 4 p.m.

Football

Sept. 6 @ Gardiner 7 p.m.

Sept. 13 Hampden 7 p.m.

Sept. 20 @ Brunswick 7 p.m.

Sept. 27 @ Brewer 6:30 p.m.

Oct. 4 Cony 7 p.m.

Oct. 11 TA 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 18 @ Lawrence 7 p.m.

Oct. 25 Falmouth/Greely 7 p.m.

Golf (Windham’s home course is Riverside)

Sept. 3 Gorham 3:30 p.m.

Sept. 6 Bonny Eagle 3:30 p.m.

Sept. 10 @ Westbrook 3:30 p.m.

Sept. 13 Greely 3:30 p.m.

Sept. 17 TA 3:30 p.m.

Sept. 19 @ Gorham 3:30 p.m.

Sept. 24 @ Bonny Eagle 3:30 p.m.

Sept. 27 Westbrook 3:30 p.m.

Sept. 30 @ SMAA Team/Individual Qualifier (at Natanis) 10 a.m.

Oct. 2 @ SMAA Championship (at TBA) TBA

Oct. 5 @ Team States (at Natanis) 10 a.m.

Oct. 12 @ Individual States (at Natanis) 10 a.m.

Boys Soccer

Sept. 10 South Portland 6 p.m.

Sept. 13 @ Portland 5:30 p.m.

Sept. 17 Sanford 6:30 p.m.

Sept. 19 Massabesic 6 p.m.

Sept. 21 @ Noble 10 a.m.

Sept. 24 @ Kennebunk 6 p.m.

Sept. 26 Marshwood 6:30 p.m.

Oct. 1 @ Falmouth 6:30 p.m.

Oct. 3 @ Gorham 6 p.m.

Oct. 5 Cheverus 10 a.m.

Oct. 10 @ Deering 5 p.m.

Oct. 15 Biddeford 6 p.m.

Oct. 19 @ Bonny Eagle 12 p.m.

Oct. 22 Westbrook 6 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Sept. 10 @ South Portland 6 p.m.

Sept. 12 Portland 6 p.m.

Sept. 17 @ Sanford 6:15 p.m.

Sept. 19 @ Massabesic 7 p.m.

Sept. 21 Noble 10 a.m.

Sept. 24 Kennebunk 6 p.m.

Sept. 26 @ Marshwood 4:30 p.m.

Oct. 1 Falmouth 6 p.m.

Oct. 3 Gorham 6 p.m.

Oct. 8 @ Cheverus 4 p.m.

Oct. 10 Deering 6 p.m.

Oct. 15 @ Biddeford 6 p.m.

Oct. 18 Bonny Eagle 6 p.m.

Oct. 22 @ Westbrook 5:30 p.m.

Volleyball

Sept. 7 @ Biddeford 11 a.m.

Sept. 10 Kennebunk 6 p.m.

Sept. 12 @ Massabesic 6 p.m.

Sept. 17 Brunswick 6 p.m.

Sept. 19 @ Scarborough 6 p.m.

Sept. 24 South Portland 6 p.m.

Sept. 26 @ Gorham 6 p.m.

Oct. 1 Deering 6 p.m.

Oct. 3 @ Sanford 6 p.m.

Oct. 5 Portland 10:30 a.m.

Oct. 10 @ TA 6:30 p.m.

Oct. 15 Falmouth 6 p.m.

Oct. 17 @ Cheverus 6 p.m.

Oct. 22 Bonny Eagle 6 p.m.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: