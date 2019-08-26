AUGUSTA — One of three teenage boys charged in the strangulation and stabbing death of a Litchfield woman last year was indicted on murder and conspiracy to commit murder charges.

William Smith, who was 15 at the time of the April 22, 2018, death of 47-year-old Kimberly Mironovas, was indicted by a Kennebec County grand jury late last week.

A district court judged ruled in July that Smith could be prosecuted as an adult, following a multi-day bind over hearing to determine whether he would be handled in the adult or juvenile justice system.

That meant instead of remaining in the juvenile system which likely would have resulted in him spending the next five years at Long Creek Youth Development Center and then being released when he turns 21, he now faces a trial on charges of intentional or knowing murder and criminal conspiracy to commit murder, in which he’s facing, if found guilty, a mandatory minimum of 25 years, or a maximum of life, in prison.

Smith had already acknowledged, in the bind over hearing, there is probable cause in the case.

Walter McKee said it was thus not a surprise that Smith was indicted by the grand jury.

“This was no surprise,” McKee said Monday. “With the disappointing decision that Will would not stay in the juvenile system it was only a matter of time before he was indicted.”

McKee said he anticipates Smith will plead not guilty, then they would explore their options.

An indictment is not a determination of guilt, but it indicates that there is enough evidence to proceed with formal charges and a trial.

Smith and Kimberly Mironovas’ son Lukas Mironovas, 16, were charged with murder and conspiracy to commit murder, while a third teen involved in the incident, Thomas “TJ” Severance, 14, was charged with conspiracy to commit murder.

Severance pleaded guilty to the conspiracy charge and has been committed to Long Creek until he is 21 years old.

Lukas Mironovas has not yet had his bind over hearing to determine whether he’ll be handled as an adult or juvenile by the courts.

The three teens are alleged by police to have planned to kill Kimberly Mironovas, in part because they were mad at her after she accused them of stealing her marijuana the previous night.

Police testifying at Smith’s bind-over hearing said Smith acknowledged he helped strangle Ms. Mironovas but said he stopped after a few seconds because he couldn’t go through with it. He said he stopped strangling her and backed away, and Lukas Mironovas strangled her and then stabbed her.

Also indicted by the grand jury last week were:

• Joshua P. Arbour, 38, of Augusta, unlawful possession of scheduled drugs, cocaine base, May 28 in Gardiner;

• William Botex, 28, of New York City, aggravated trafficking in scheduled drugs, Fentanyl powder, and unlawful trafficking of scheduled drugs, cocaine base, May 31 in Waterville;

• Ashley E. Brochu, 27, of Fairfield, domestic violence assault, criminal operating under the influence, and tampering with a witness or informant, May 25 in Vassalboro;

• Dustin B. Brooks, 33, of Augusta, criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon, an axe, reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon, and violation of condition of release, June 2 in Augusta;

• Randi J. Burns, 38, of Waterville, aggravated trafficking in scheduled drugs, Fentanyl powder, between March 24 and March 31 in Waterville, two counts of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs, one involving Fentanyl the other cocaine base, June 19 in Waterville, violation of condition of release between March 24 and March 31 in Waterville, and violation of condition of release, June 19 in Waterville;

• Eric Casey, 34, of Augusta, two counts of unlawful trafficking in schedule W drugs, one involving heroin, the other cocaine base, Nov. 28, 2018 in Augusta;

• Martin E. Cloutier, 53, of Augusta, aggravated criminal mischief, Aug. 7, 2018 in Belgrade;

• James Defazio, 54, of Waterville, domestic violence terrorizing and terrorizing, June 7 in Waterville, and violation of condition of release, June 19 and Aug. 7 in Augusta.

• Jeffrey E. Eaton Jr., 33, of Athens, domestic violence assault and domestic violence terrorizing, June 21 in Waterville, and violation of condition of release, Aug. 6 in Augusta;

• Aaron M. Esposito, 36, of Waterville, theft by unauthorized taking and violation of condition of release, June 26 in Waterville;

• Paul Francis Fay III, 34, of Vassalboro, domestic violence assault June 15 in Waterville, and violation of condition of release, June 17 in Waterville.

• Shane T. Fitts, 22, of Waterville, three counts of terrorizing with a dangerous weapon, two involving a firearm the other a knife, and unlawful possession of scheduled drugs, psilocybin mushrooms, June 10 in Waterville;

• James Fulton, 37, of Stamford, Connecticut, 12 counts of aggravated trafficking in schedule W drugs, two counts involving Fentanyl Oct. 30, 2018, in Augusta, two counts involving cocaine base Oct. 30, 2018, in Augusta, two counts involving Fentanyl Nov. 1, 2018, in Augusta, two counts involving cocaine base Nov. 1, 2018, in Augusta, and two counts involving heroin Nov. 28, 2018, in Augusta and two counts involving cocaine base Nov. 28, 2018, in Augusta;

• Aaron L. Gibbs, 43, of Stockton Springs, criminal operating under the influence and operating beyond license condition or restriction, April 6 in Augusta;

• Jacob Jerome Gordon, 30 , of Augusta, aggravated assault and violation of condition of release, April 22 in Augusta;

• Nicholas Adam Hinerman, 31, of Waterville, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, Feb. 14, 2017, in Waterville;

• Corey M. Leak, 35, of East Orange, New Jersey, two counts of aggravated trafficking in scheduled drugs, one involving a heroin and/or Fentanyl mixture, the other involving cocaine base, June 11 in Augusta, two counts of aggravated trafficking in scheduled drugs, one involving cocaine base the other heroin, violation of condition of release and refusing to submit to arrest, June 12 in Augusta;

• Scott Morrisette, 34, of Augusta, aggravated trafficking in schedule W drugs, Fentanyl, May 20 in Gardiner, unlawful trafficking in schedule W drugs, Fentanyl, May 20 in Gardiner, aggravated trafficking in schedule W drugs, methamphetamine, May 20 in Gardiner, unlawful trafficking in schedule W drugs, methamphetamine, May 20 in Gardiner, and unlawful possession of schedule W drugs, methamphetamine, May 20 in Gardiner.

• Maryann Myrick, 52, of Richmond, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, between Oct. 19, 2017, and Jan. 22, 2018, in Augusta;

• Stephanie L. Pelletier, 27, of Waterville, trafficking in prison contraband, cocaine base, between June 1 and June 2, in Augusta;

• Gloria Pressey, 36, of Waterville, aggravated trafficking in scheduled drugs, Fentanyl powder, and unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs, cocaine base, May 31 in Waterville.

• Christopher F. Ratte, 34, of Vassalboro, aggravated trafficking in scheduled drugs, heroin, unlawful furnishing of scheduled drugs, Fentanyl powder, unlawful possession of scheduled drugs, methadone, and criminal operating under the influence, June 5 in Waterville, and burglary, June 5 in Vassalboro;

• Richard J. Roberge, 36, of Winslow, unlawful furnishing of scheduled drugs, Fentanyl powder, and violation condition of release, June 20 in Waterville;

• Luis M. Rodriguez, 44, of Waterville, aggravated trafficking in scheduled drugs, heroin, July 27, 2018 in Waterville, two counts of aggravated trafficking in scheduled drugs, one involving heroin, the other Fentanyl powder, Sept. 18, 2018, in Waterville, violation of condition of release, July 27, 2018, in Waterville, burglary, theft by unauthorized taking, and violation of condition of release, June 1 in Waterville;

• Laurie Ryan, 51, of Thomaston, one count of aggravated forgery and one count of forgery, between Feb. 26, 2016, and Oct. 2, 2016, in Augusta, forgery, Oct. 27, 2016, in Augusta, theft by deception, between Nov. 15, 2015, and Sept. 18, 2016, in Augusta, and theft by deception between March 13, 2016, and April 16, 2016;

• Ryan Patrick Schall, 27, of Waterville, two counts of aggravated trafficking in scheduled drugs, one involving Fentanyl, the other ecstasy, and two counts of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs, one involving Alprazolam the other Xanax, June 26 in Waterville;

• Mark D. Van Sickle, 37, of Augusta, six counts of unlawful sexual contact, each involving a child of less than 12 years of age, three between Jan 1 and March 31, and three between April 1 and June 29, in Augusta;

• Brian A. Skehan, 35, of Augusta, domestic violence assault, July 16 in Augusta, violation of condition of release, between July 23 and Aug. 1, in Augusta, and violation of condition of release, between Aug. 2 and Aug. 3, in Augusta;

• Gardner S. Stover, 59, of Chelsea, criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon, an axe, aggravated criminal mischief, and reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon, June 14 in Augusta;

• Susan A. Tieman, 29, of Pittsfield, aggravated unlawful furnishing of scheduled drugs, April 10 in Winslow;

• Chelsea A. Wyman, 27, of Clinton, aggravated trafficking in scheduled drugs, Fentanyl powder, June 27 in Waterville;

• Jeremy A. Yeomans, 38, of Waterville, aggravated trafficking in scheduled drugs, Fentanyl, unlawful possession of scheduled drugs, cocaine base, and criminal operating under the influence, June 8 in Waterville;

• Nicholas J. Young, 25, of Augusta, criminal operating under the influence and operating after suspension, June 8 in Manchester.

