Drugmaker Purdue Pharma is negotiating a multibillion-dollar settlement with lawyers for cities, counties and states across the country that would resolve about 2,000 lawsuits against the company, which would declare bankruptcy as part of the deal.

The Sackler family, which owns the company, would lose control of the business and contribute at least $3 billion in personal funds to the settlement, which could total as much as $12 billion, according to three people familiar with the proposal.

Leaders of the 2,000 plaintiffs that are part of a consolidated lawsuit pending in federal court are seriously considering the offer, according to one person with knowledge of the negotiations. Another person familiar with the discussions said: “I think this is a last effort. If they don’t take this deal, [Purdue is] going to bankruptcy very quickly.”

The proposed deal, first reported by NBC News, has been in the works for months, according to one person familiar with it, and was discussed at a meeting last week called by U.S. District Judge Dan Aaron Polster, who oversees the sprawling federal lawsuit scheduled to get underway in mid-October.

Polster, who has encouraged the parties to settle rather than go to trial, told the parties to report back to him Friday, the person said.

Word of the talks comes a day after an Oklahoma judge found health care giant Johnson & Johnson responsible for fueling the state’s opioid epidemic and ordered it to pay $572 million to help abate the crisis.

In addition to Oklahoma, more than 40 other states have filed lawsuits in their own courtsagainst Purdue, and other companies in the pharmaceutical industry. The deal under discussion would cover both the federal and state lawsuits, according to the people familiar with the proposal.

Purdue settled separately with Oklahoma for $270 million in March. In May, a North Dakota judge threw out that state’s lawsuit against the company.

Purdue, maker of OxyContin, is widely blamed for sparking the prescription opioid crisis in the United States with the introduction of OxyContin in 1996, followed by an aggressive marketing effort that persuaded doctors to prescribe it more widely and at higher doses.

In 2007, the company and three executives pleaded guilty to federal charges of misleading doctors and the public about the drugs. Purdue paid a $635 million fine.

Asked for comment Tuesday, Purdue said in a statement: “While Purdue Pharma is prepared to defend itself vigorously in the opioid litigation, the company has made clear that it sees little good coming from years of wasteful litigation and appeals.

“The people and communities affected by the opioid crisis need help now. Purdue believes a constructive global resolution is the best path forward, and the company is actively working with the state attorneys general and other plaintiffs to achieve this outcome.”

The federal case is set to begin in mid-October with two Ohio counties proceeding to trial as test cases. Polster has encouraged the plaintiffs to settle with some two dozen drug companies they have sued, and negotiations have taken place even as both sides readied for trial.

According to the people familiar with the negotiations, the company’s $7 billion in payments toward the settlement would come from a combination of sources, including insurance policies, cash, assets overseas and whatever remaining product Purdue has in its inventory.

The company would declare Chapter 11 bankruptcy and restructure as a for-profit “public benefit trust,” with the Sacklers no longer in control, another person said. That trust would contribute to the settlement over a number of years by selling drugs such as OxyContin and other non-opioid drugs.

The company also would contribute anti-addiction medications such as buprenorphine, naloxone and nalfemene, a medication that has not yet been approved but has been fast-tracked by the FDA.

The Sacklers also would contribute $3 billion in personal funds to the settlement. That could grow by another $1.5 billion if the family sells Mundipharma, an international drug company that they also own.

Massachusetts’ lawsuit against the company claims that from 2008 to 2016, the Sackler family paid itself nearly $4.3 billion from the sales of its drugs.

Hostility toward the Sacklers has grown as emails and other documents released by Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healy and others portray a company that pushed sales representatives to persuade doctors to prescribe more drugs to a wider group of people at higher doses, seemingly with little regard for patient safety. The company was led at the time by Richard Sackler.

The company has denied the allegations against it and the Sackler family has said the Massachusetts lawsuit contains “misleading and inflammatory allegations” that took internal emails out of context.

The Louvre Museum in Paris said in mid-July that it had removed the Sackler name from its Sackler Wing of Oriental Antiquities as a result of outrage over the family’s role in the opioid crisis. Earlier, the Metropolitan Museum of Art and the Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum, both in New York, and the Tate Modern in London announced they would no longer accept gifts from the family.

