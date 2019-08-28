A York County grand jury has indicted a California man who is accused of breaking into a York home this spring and getting into bed with an 11-year-old girl.

Claudio H. Pinto, 31, of Santa Ana, California, was indicted on charges of burglary, aggravated criminal trespass, assault and attempted unlawful sexual contact, court documents state.

York police said that dispatchers received a 911 call at 2:30 a.m. on May 13 from the occupants of a home on Orchard Farms Road.

The victim told police that Pinto had entered her bedroom and crawled into her bed. She was sleeping when Pinto broke into her bedroom. Her parents were home at the time. Police said that Pinto fled before committing a sexual assault.

Officer John Rogers, the York Police Department’s canine handler, and his dog, Gunter, tracked Pinto to a nearby hotel where he was questioned and taken into custody. The hotel is about a quarter mile from the girl’s home.

At the time of his arrest, York police said that Pinto could offer no explanation for his behavior.

Pinto has been incarcerated since his arrest in May, at the York County Jail and more recently at the Cumberland County Jail in Portland, where an intake worker said Pinto’s bail has been set at $25,000 cash.

His next scheduled court appearance will be Oct. 8.

