FARMINGTON, Conn. — Connecticut’s chief medical examiner says the number of fatal accidental intoxication deaths for 2019 is expected to increase 7 percent over last year.
Dr. James Gill released data Friday showing the total number of accidental intoxication deaths from January to June so far stands at 544. That’s expected to increase to 1,088 deaths for the whole year, which is 71 deaths more than last year.
Fentanyl continues to play a major role in the number of deaths. It played a factor in 78 percent of deaths so far this year. That’s 3 percent higher than last year.
Gill noted heroin-related deaths are expected to be slightly lower than last year. Cocaine-related deaths are expected to increase from 195 currently to 390 deaths, surpassing 2018 at 345 deaths.
Comments are not available on this story.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Nation & World
British leader faces mounting challenges to his Brexit plans
-
UMaine Sports
UMaine dominates Sacred Heart in season opener, 42-14
-
Nation & World
Brazil says it is successfully controlling fires in Amazon
-
Sports
Sports Digest: Warrant issued for NBA center DeMarcus Cousins
-
Nation & World
Though comments veiled, Mattis repudiates former boss Trump