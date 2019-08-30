SCARBOROUGH ⁠— Sanford Prince, former superintendent for RSU 14, began a one-year tenure as interim superintendent for the Scarborough School District Aug. 1.

Prince was superintendent of the Windham-Raymond district more more than 16 years before retiring June 30. He was succeeded by Chris Howell, the former assistant superintendent in RSU 14.

In Scarborough, Prince replaces Julie Kukenberger, whose November 2018 resignation announcement came after several months of controversy that focused heavily on her role in the resignation of former Scarborough High School Principal David Creech in February 2018, the recall of three School Board members, and the election of five new board members.

