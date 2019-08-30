AUGUSTA — Many Maine motorists have been stuck in the slow lane at the state’s Bureau of Motor Vehicle branch offices this summer — with thousands waiting more than 100 minutes to get their license renewed or a new car registered.

Kristen Muszynski, a spokeswoman for the Maine Secretary of State’s Office, which oversees the BMV, said Friday the situation isn’t normal for an agency that is usually praised for its speedy and helpful customer service.

“We are usually a lot quicker,” she said. “We’ve just had a perfect storm of different things coming into play right now.”

In the mix is a staffing shortage that’s left the BMV offices down by 15 people across the three different regions of the state — south, central and north — they serve.

That’s about 21 percent of the staff in the 70-person bureau.

Muszynski said the bureaus have been slowed considerably by a wave of Mainers trying to switch their driver’s licenses to the new federally compliant Real ID, the regular uptick in summer traffic and vacation season.

“When we combine the 11 percent increase in traffic with the number of positions vacant, the implementation of Real ID, the summer vacation season, and already minimal staffing levels, that creates longer wait times for customers,” she said.

In all, the bureaus have seen 8,000 more customers from July 1 to August 20 this year than they did for the same period last year, according to data provided to the Portland Press Herald by Muzsynski.

Average wait times in that period for the bureaus in Bangor and Portland were 55 and 51 minutes, respectively. And 2,244 customers waited longer than 100 minutes for service, according to the bureau’s data.

Muszynski said six new staffers are in training. She also suggested that residents consider delaying applying for a Real ID, as the federal government won’t enforce that requirement for Mainers until October 2020.

Muszynski also noted that many bureau services, including basic driver’s license renewals and motor vehicle registrations, are provided online. She said those who must visit BMV should try to avoid Mondays, which is always a busy day, and to avoid the midday lunch-hour period between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.

This story will be updated.

