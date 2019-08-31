SAUGUS — Two people have died after a wrong-way driver crashed into another vehicle in Saugus.
State police say the accident occurred on the northbound side of Route 1 at about 3 a.m.
They say one of the vehicles involved caught fire. One person was pronounced dead at the scene. Two others were transported to a local hospital, where officials say a second person succumbed to their injuries.
The names of those involved were not immediately released.
The northbound side of the highway remained closed Saturday morning as police investigated the accident.
