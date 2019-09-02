Abbie Gardner

8 p.m. Thursday. One Longfellow Square, 181 State St., Portland, $15 in advance, $20 day of show. onelongfellowsquare.com

“Wishes on a Neon Sign” is the latest album from singer-songwriter and dobro (resonator guitar) player Abbie Gardner. Listening to it is like taking a stroll down a small-town Main Street, and everyone either says, “Hi” or offers up a wave of encouragement to get you through whatever it is you’re celebrating, mourning or wondering about. With a bold, bright voice and mad guitar skills, Gardner is an Americana force to be reckoned with.

Subhumans

8 p.m. Sunday. Port City Music Hall, 504 Congress St., Portland, $15 in advance, $20 day of show. portcitymusichall.com

Anarcho-punk is a sub genre of punk that dates back to the late ’70s/early ’80s. One of the best known anarcho-punk acts is Britian’s Subhumans, fronted by Dick Lucas. Catch the non-conforming, fight-the-power band live and arrive in time to see opening acts Fea (feminist Chicana punk) and Savageheads (hardcore punk).

Sebastian Bach

8 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 10. Aura, 121 Center St., Portland, $25 in advance, $30 day of show, 18-plus. auramaine.com

Thirty years ago, the heavy metal band Skid Row released its debut album. “I Remember You” and “18 and Life” tore up the charts, and “Youth Gone Wild” also snuck onto the Billboard Hot 100. The album went five-times platinum making the members of Skid Row superstars. In 1996, lead singer Sebastian Bach parted ways with the band and has since released three solo albums, as well as several singles. It’s the first Skid Row album, however, that will take center stage at Bach’s mid-week show in Portland. He and his band will play it in its entirety, and you’d be wise to bring earplugs.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: