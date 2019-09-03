All in the Family

Recognition

Maine law firm Eaton Peabody announced that 21 of the firm’s attorneys have been selected for inclusion in The Best Lawyers in America for 2020. Additionally, David S. Wakelin of Portland was one of the firm’s two attorneys to earn the “Lawyer of the Year” designation, a distinction reserved for only one lawyer in each practice area and designated metropolitan area.

Granted

People’s United Community Foundation, the philanthropic arm of People’s United Bank, announced the following organizations were among those in Portland that shared $78,500 awarded during its most recent grant cycle: Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southern Maine, Easter Seals Maine, Gulf of Maine Research Institute, Junior Achievement of Maine, Ronald McDonald House Charities of Maine and Wayside Food Programs.

Through These Doors of Portland received $449,640 through the Transitional Housing Grant Assistance Program to provide 10 scattered-site residences for 10 survivors of domestic violence and their families.

Preble Street received a $5,000 grant from the Harvard Pilgrim Health Care Foundation and Cross Benefit Solutions to increase access to healthy food distributed by the Preble Street Food Programs to individuals and households in the Greater Portland community.

240 Strings has received $2,500 worth of musical instruments from Reverb Gives, the charitable arm of Reverb.com, and online marketplace for musicians, putting more instruments into the hands of Portland’s youth.

Hires, promotions, appointments

Christopher M. Buttarazzi, MD, has joined the staff of Maine Behavioral Healthcare and Maine Medical Partners as an addiction psychiatrist. Buttarazzi will provide services at MBH’s Substance Use Treatment program in South Portland and within Maine Medical Center’s outpatient office at McGeachey Hall in Portland. He is originally from Scarborough.

Portland Public Library has hired Michelle Lamm, a veteran of Preble Street Resource Center, as its new Social Worker in Residence. The focus of the SWR is to empower vulnerable populations, improve staff de-escalation techniques, and help patrons in crisis. Lamm has over 18 years of experience helping people access food, housing and healthcare and working with people experiencing substance use, mental illness and poverty.

Town & Country Federal Credit Union congratulates Michael Jackson, director of Strategic Initiatives at the credit union, on completing the prestigious Credit Union National Association’s Management School. Jackson graduated in July from the three-year, executive education program, which is held in Madison, Wisconsin.

Portland law firm Murray Plumb & Murray welcomed Yarmouth resident Katherine Krakowka, a new attorney working within the Business & Corporate Law and Business Reorganization & Insolvency practice groups.

Preti Flaherty is pleased to announce the arrival of new associate, Alexandra A. Harriman of Westbrook, who will work in the Portland office.

Let the Good Times Roll

Atria Scarborough’s fifth annual Antique Car Show and Back to School Drive on Aug. 15 brought car enthusiasts from all over and the bygone nostalgia of the 1950s while support in Reiche Elementary School in Portland.

Chef Joel Glatz and his team prepared a spiffy menu for all to enjoy as Ocean Ave Band entertained the crowd. Executive Director Caitlin Marsanskis also dazzled guests once again as the emcee, and also sang with Lisa Mills and Don Wessels. Guests enjoyed savory hors d’oeuvres and old fashioned root beer floats while helping to raise $200 for Reiche. Congratulations also went out to Bill and Liz Baynes of Dayton for their ’65 Gypsy Wagon, which won Best in Show.

