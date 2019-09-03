SALES

10 Dana Street LLC purchased a 2,127-square-foot commercial building at 34 Wharf St., Portland. Dennis Wheelock, KW Commercial | Magnusson Balfour.

BJB Realty purchased a 17-unit multifamily at 162 and 168 Washburn Ave., Portland. Vince Ciampi, Porta & Co.

4A Property LLC purchased a 0.05-acre lot and a 7,164-square-foot, five-unit multifamily on 0.07 acre at 3 Clifford St. and 88 Cleaves St., Biddeford. Brandon Mitchell, Malone Commercial Brokers; Vince Ciampi, Porta & Co.

Bath Savings Institution purchased a 0.27-acre lot and 1,159-square-foot single-family home at 46 Spring St., Westbrook. Joe Malone, CCIM, and Jennifer Small, Malone Commercial Brokers.

Parkingway Management, LLC purchased a 21,000-square-foot shopping center at 450 Payne Road, Scarborough. Mark Malone and Michael Anderson, Malone Commercial Brokers.

Penske Truck Leasing purchased a 9,000-square-foot industrial building at 77 Postal Service Way, Scarborough. Mark Malone, Malone Commercial Brokers.

4A Property LLC purchased a 7,700-square-foot six-unit property at 125-131 Cleaves St., Biddeford. Brandon Mitchell, Malone Commercial Brokers; Anne McPheeters, Ocean View Properties.

131 Pool St, LLC purchased a 5,664-square-foot multi-unit at 131 Pool St., Biddeford. Joe Malone and Jennifer Small, Malone Commercial Brokers; Gregory Szymbor, EXIT Oceanside Realty.

4A Property LLC purchased a 3,976-square-foot five-unit multi-family at 90 Cleaves St., Biddeford. Brandon Mitchell, Malone Commercial Brokers.

562 ME ST LLC purchased a 2,560-square-foot retail building at 562 Main St., South Portland. Michael Anderson, Malone Commercial Brokers; Michael Rogers, The Bean Group.

4A Property LLC purchased a 3,762-square-foot four-unit multifamily on 0.09 acres at 25 Hill St., Biddeford. Brandon Mitchell, Malone Commercial Brokers; Nancy Wakefield, Town Square Realty Group.

Frank Grondin purchased 1.45 acres at 2290 Broadway, South Portland. Craig Church, KW Commercial | Magnusson Balfour.

20 Renway, LLC purchased a 10,500-square-foot warehouse/industrial building at 20 Renaissance Way, Sanford. Craig Church, KW Commercial | Magnusson Balfour; Tyler Hobbs, The Boulos Co.

Dr. Douglas Kern of First Choice Animal Care & Surgery Center purchased a 1,800-square-foot office condo at 5 Storm Drive, Windham. Lisa Reehl, KW Commercial | Keller Williams Coastal Realty.

Creative Works purchased a 5,500-square-foot office building at 430 Lisbon St., Lewiston. Justin Lamontagne, CCIM, SIOR, and Greg Hastings, SIOR, NAI The Dunham Group; Tim Millett, The Boulos Company.

Cousineau Properties LLC purchased a 3,784-square-foot retail building at 300 Main St., Wilton. Tom Dunham, SIOR, NAI The Dunham Group; Jon Rizzo, The Boulos Company.

ASE Real Estate purchased a 11,232-square-foot retail/industrial building at 1787 Main St., Sanford. Frank O’Connor, CCIM, SIOR, and Tom Dunham, SIOR, NAI The Dunham Group.

Lisa Michaud purchased a 2,500-square-foot retail building at 11 Elm St., Bath. Sylas Hatch and TC Haffenreffer, NAI The Dunham Group.

Bi-NKA-Bi, LLC purchased an 1,800-square-foot industrial condo at 3 Southgate Drive, Unit 6, Scarborough. Greg Hastings, SIOR, and Sam LeGeyt, NAI The Dunham Group.

53 Wallace, LLC purchased a 36,705-square-foot industrial building on 2.06 acres at 53 Wallace Ave., South Portland. TC Haffenreffer, Sylas Hatch, Thomas Moulton, CCIM, SIOR, and Katie Millett, NAI The Dunham Group.

Lapointe Properties, LLC purchased a 2,986-square-foot multifamily at 19 Riverside St., Lewiston. Chris Paszyc, CCIM, SIOR, and Nick Lucas, The Boulos Company.

SDMC Development, LLC purchased residential property at 7 Mill Commons Drive, Scarborough. Drew Sigfridson, SIOR, and Jon Rizzo, The Boulos Company.

LEASES, OFFICE

Boel Management Inc., leased 1,524 square feet at 36 Union Wharf, Portland. Peter Harrington, Malone Commercial Brokers.

Jamie Olsen leased 500 square feet at 675 Western Ave., Manchester. Dennis Wheelock, KW Commercial | Magnusson Balfour.

Tighe & Bond leased 4,378 square feet at 2 Monument Square, Portland. Karen Rich and Cheri Bonawitz, CCIM, Malone Commercial Brokers; Thomas W. Moulton, CCIM, SIOR, NAI The Dunham Group.

ClearPoint Financial renewed its lease of 767 square feet at 2 Monument Square, Portland. Thomas W. Moulton, CCIM, SIOR, NAI The Dunham Group.

Health Affiliates Maine leased 1,749 square feet at Atlantic Place, 189 Darling Ave., South Portland. Justin Lamontagne, CCIM, SIOR, NAI The Dunham Group; Drew Sigfridson, SIOR, and Jessica Estes, The Boulos Company.

Phynet Dermatology, LLC leased 3,134 square feet at The Roundhouse, 125 Presumpscot St., Portland. Jennifer Davies and Steve Baumann, Compass Commercial Brokers, LLC; Jordan Wade, Transwestern.

Karen Moore leased 603 square feet of studio space at 2 Main St., 15-201, Biddeford. Megan Higgins, Pepperell Mill Campus.

Mark Aceto leased 500 square feet at 2 Main St., 18-112, Biddeford. Megan Higgins, Pepperell Mill Campus.

Inspired Photography leased 500 square feet of office/studio space at 2 Main St., 18-202, Biddeford. Megan Higgins, Pepperell Mill Campus.

Ina’s Home and Commercial Cleaning leased 500 square feet at 2 Main St., 18-216, Biddeford. Megan Higgins, Pepperell Mill Campus.

James Goldman Associates LLC leased 800 square feet at 2 Main St., 15-226, Biddeford. Megan Higgins, Pepperell Mill Campus.

Michael Ivy leased 500 square feet at 2 Main St., 18-118, Biddeford. Megan Higgins, Pepperell Mill Campus.

MaineGeneral Medical Center leased 5,400 square feet of medical office space at 21 Enterprise Drive, Augusta. Chris Paszyc, CCIM, SIOR, and Nick Lucas, The Boulos Company.

Spectrum Enterprises, Inc., leased 5,100 square feet at 75 John Roberts Road, South Portland. Greg Boulos and Samantha Marinko, The Boulos Company.

UMHS V, LLC renewed its 8,267-square-foot lease at Atlantic Place, 189 Darling Ave., South Portland. Drew Sigfridson, SIOR, and Jessica Estes, The Boulos Company.

Connected Office Technologies, LLC leased 3,007 square feet at 190 Riverside St., Portland. Greg Boulos and Samantha Marinko, The Boulos Company; Michael Cobb, Cardente Real Estate.

Worthing & Going leased 945 square feet at 23 Water St., Saco. Greg Boulos and Samantha Marinko, The Boulos Company.

RETAIL

Cuddledown, Inc., renewed its lease of 9,850 square feet at 554 U.S. Route 1, Freeport. Mark Malone, Malone Commercial Brokers.

Terphound LLC leased 1,475 square feet at 484 Congress St., Portland. Anthony Struzziero, Porta & Co.

Flowers & Candy leased 689 square feet at 10 Exchange St., Portland. Nate Stevens and Samantha Marinko, The Boulos Company; Jennifer Davies, Compass Commercial Brokers.

Esthetics Enhanced, LLC leased 524 square feet at 22 Monument Square, Portland. Nate Stevens and Samantha Marinko, The Boulos Company.

L & B Enterprises III, LLC leased 3,803 square feet at 98 Cross St. N., Portland. Derek Miller, Nate Stevens, and Samantha Marinko, The Boulos Company.

Jefe Juan’s leased 1,160 square feet at 47-51 Wharf St., Portland. Nate Stevens and Derek Miller, The Boulos Company.

INDUSTRIAL

Ken’s Beverage, Inc., leased 4,000 square feet of industrial/flex space at 125 John Roberts Road, South Portland. Ty Hobbs, The Boulos Company.

