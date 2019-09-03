PORTLAND — A Portland man was arrested Sept. 2 and charged with aggravated assault following an altercation that left a 32-year-old Portland woman with a stab wound to her hand.

According to a press release issued by the Police Department, officers were called to the area of the Preble Street Soup Kitchen at 252 Oxford St. at 12:25 p.m. Monday in response to a fight that left the woman with a non-life-threatening laceration to her hand.

Richard McDowell, 39, who was described by police as a transient, was quickly found hiding in a hallway at 259 Oxford St. He was taken into custody, charged and was taken to the Cumberland County Jail, where he remained as of Tuesday morning.

Police say the victim, who was not identified, was transported to the Maine Medical Center, where she was treated and released.

