Noah Robinson and Michael Wildes scored 93 seconds apart late in the second half to send St. Joseph’s to a 3-2 victory over Husson in a men’s soccer match Tuesday in Standish.

Robinson tied the game with 10:44 left and Wildes followed with the winner with 9:11 remaining.

Mitchell Duncan gave St. Joseph’s (2-0-1) a 1-0 lead 13 minutes into the match. Jahmal Williams tied it 1:19 before halftime, then put the Eagles (0-2) ahead 1:38 into the second half.

• Myles Guerrier scored in the first half, Owen Keleher added a goal in the second and Bates won its opener 2-0 over host UM-Farmington (0-2).

• Four players scored for Babson (2-0) in a 4-1 win over Southern Maine (0-2-1) at Gorham.

Joseph Kalilwa scored for the Huskies.

WOMEN’S SOCCER: Adelaide Armah’s goal midway through the first half was enough to lift Bates to a season-opening 1-0 win over Maine Maritime Academy (0-2) in Castine.

FOOTBALL: The Top 25 went 23-0 against unranked teams to open the season, leaving the rankings mostly unchanged with No. 1 Clemson and No. 2 Alabama at the top of the first regular-season Associated Press college football poll of 2019.

The Tigers received 54 first-place votes out of 62 in the media poll, up two from the preseason. The Crimson Tide received the remaining eight.

The only Top 25 team to lose was Oregon, which slipped to 16 after dropping a thriller to Auburn. The Tigers moved up to 10th.

• South Carolina quarterback Jake Bentley has a sprained foot that could sideline him the remainder of the season if doctors determine he needs surgery.

Bentley was hurt on the final play of South Carolina’s 24-20 loss to North Carolina as he threw a game-ending interception.

HOCKEY

NHL: Niklas Kronwall is retiring after 15 seasons with the Detroit Red Wings.

The hard-hitting defenseman announced his retirement in a video on the team’s Twitter account. He will remain with Detroit as an adviser to the general manager. Kronwall played in 953 games in his NHL career and was part of the Red Wings team that won the Stanley Cup in 2008.

• The expansion NHL franchise in Seattle made its third front-office hire by adding Ricky Olczyk as the club’s assistant general manager.

Olczyk spent last season as a pro scout for the Maple Leafs and previously worked under Seattle GM Ron Francis in Carolina and Edmonton.

BASKETBALL

NBA: Nets forward Rodions Kurucs was arrested for allegedly choking a woman during an altercation in his Brooklyn apartment in June, an NYPD spokesman confirmed.

Kurucs, 21, was charged with criminal obstruction of breathing, police said. Police said the woman, who is 32, reported the incident on Aug. 27.

WNBA: Elena Delle Donne scored 25 of her 30 points in the first half and the Washington Mystics cruised to a 93-77 win over the New York Liberty at White Plains, New York.

Ariel Atkins added 23 points for the Mystics (24-8), who extended their lead over second place Connecticut to 1½ games.

SOCCER

WOMEN’S WORLD CUP: Eight countries have stayed in the bidding contest to host the 2023 World Cup, with Belgium and Bolivia dropping out.

FIFA says it has sent “the updated bidding and hosting documents” to the eight member federations. They must file detailed bid plans for the first 32-team tournament by Dec. 13.

The eight are Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Colombia, Japan, New Zealand, South Africa and South Korea.

