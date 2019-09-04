WESTBROOK — ClearH20 plans to move its headquarters and manufacturing from Portland to 85 Bradley Drive in the Five Star Industrial Park.

ClearH20, which makes a nutrition and hydrating gel for animals, mainly used by technology companies, introduced its plan to relocate from Danforth Street in Portland to the Westbrook Planning Board Tuesday night. In their first viewing of the plan, the Planning Board had few questions.

“This site is already mostly developed,” said Owens McCullough, engineer for ClearH20. “We are looking to expand about 20,000 feet. … The plan is to bring 30 jobs into Westbrook.”

The existing 36,000 square foot building is vacant. The renovation would also expand parking and add landscaping.

The number of similar companies in the area drew ClearH20 to Westbrook. ClearH20 supplies to Idexx, along with other companies. The proximity makes for easier transportation, McCullough said. The company’s move would add “a truck a day to a few a week” the the area, he said.

“The city is great to businesses, and for us coming to Westbrook feels like coming home,” ClearH20 co-owner Paul Dioli said.

The Planning Board will schedule a public hearing on the plans.

