School has started and it’s back to the routine after one of the shortest summers I can remember.

Karen Schneider Karen Schneider cooks and writes in the village of Cundy's Harbor. You can reach her at [email protected]

It’s not officially fall yet, however, so let’s be sure we still make good use of that backyard grill. After all, we have a lot of mighty fine weekends ahead and we need to make the most of them.

This is a meal I made for two of my ravenous grandsons last Saturday night and, if I do say so myself, it was wonderfully yummy. You haven’t lived until you’ve attempted to keep up with the appetites of two growing boys – or girls, for that matter. Yes, there are times when my teenage granddaughters out-do the boys when it comes to chowing down at the dinner table.

These young men and women are quite carnivorous and their first choice for supper at the cove is just about always steak. On this most recent occasion, I was prepared with a 2-inch thick, 2-pound slab of London broil marinating in the fridge. For the side, we made the fresh corn fancy and colorful by cutting it off the cob and adding some other garden veggies and herbs. For dessert, there was fresh blueberry pie with a mound of vanilla ice cream on top.

With all that, I managed to fill up those boys so that they had enough fuel to kick around the soccer bowl, win at Uno, and drive me crazy with their practical jokes for the remainder of the evening. Just a couple hours later though, they managed to down a tall glass of milk each as well as put a large dent in a massive bowl of popcorn.

What can I say? That’s what we do here at the cove: we eat.

Gram’s London Broil

1 (2-pound) London Broil steak, 2 inches thick

1/2 cup soy sauce

3 tbsps. brown sugar

3 tbsps. red wine

3 tbsps. onion, minced

3 cloves garlic, minced

1 tbsp. fresh ginger minced

1/4 cup olive oil

Salt and pepper to taste

Combine all ingredients except steak in a glass measuring cup. Place steak in a glass baking dish and pour marinade over it; turning to coat. Cover and marinate overnight or up to 24 hours, turning occasionally.

Bring steak to room temperature before grilling. Preheat grill to medium-high heat and grill for 6-8 minutes per side for medium-rare results, brushing with more marinade. Allow the meat to stand for 10 minutes on a platter before slicing on the diagonal. Yield: 4 servings

Fancy Corn

2 tbsps. olive oil

1/2 cup red onion or scallions, diced

1 small red or orange pepper, diced

1 small jalapeno pepper, seeded and diced (optional)

2 tbsps. butter

4 cups (about 5 ears) fresh sweet corn, cut off the cob

1 tsp. sea salt

1 tsp. freshly ground pepper

3 tbsps. fresh herbs of your choice such as cilantro, basil, dill, chives or parsley

2 tsps. fresh lemon or lime juice

A sprinkling of your favorite cheese

Heat olive oil over medium heat in a large saute pan. Add onion and cook for 5 minutes, until soft. Stir in peppers and saute for two minutes more.

Add butter to the pan and when it has melted, add the corn, salt and pepper. Cook and stir over medium heat for about 5 minutes. Remove from heat and stir in herbs and lemon or lime juice. Sprinkle with cheese. Yield: 4-6 servings

Fresh Blueberry Pie

3-4 cups Maine blueberries

3/4 cup water

1 tbsp. butter

1 cup sugar

3 tbsps. cornstarch

Dash of salt

1 tsp. fresh lemon juice

1 baked and cooled 9-inch pie crust

Vanilla ice cream or whipped cream

Combine 1 cup blueberries and water in a medium saucepan. Bring to a boil then simmer for four minutes. Stir in butter. Combine sugar with cornstarch and salt and add to saucepan. Continue to simmer mixture until thickened. Remove from heat and add lemon juice. Add remaining berries and stir gently.

Spoon mixture into pie crust and refrigerate. Serve with ice cream or whipped cream. Yield: 6-8 servings

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: