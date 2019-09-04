GORHAM — Police Chief Daniel Jones is retiring and his last day on the job is Friday, Town Manager Ephrem Paraschak announced Tuesday.

Jones, who has held the position for four years, declined to comment about his future plans Wednesday.

“I think he’s excited for the opportunity to move south and enjoy warmer climates,” Paraschak said in an email Wednesday.

Deputy Police Chief Christopher Sanborn has been tapped as the interim police chief, Paraschak said, “while we work through a hiring process until we can fill the post permanently.”

“I suspect that we’ll have a new police chief on board within a few months at the latest, probably sooner,” he said.

Jones, 54, was hired in August 2015 by former Gorham Town Manager David Cole to succeed Ronald Shepard, who retired as chief in 2014 and is now a town councilor.

Jones came to Gorham from Kennebunk where he was deputy chief. He had also served as a detective and lieutenant.

A native of Long Island, New York, Jones began a law enforcement career in Florida in 1990. His 30-year career includes serving as a task force officer with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration and with the U.S. Customs Service.

Jones became Gorham’s first chief in the department’s new police station that opened in 2016.

