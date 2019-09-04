Arrests

8/24 at 12:44 a.m. Andrew Martin, 32, of South Portland, was arrested on Cash Corner by Officer Ginger Ryll on a charge of operating under the influence.

8/25 at 12:55 a.m. Michael T. Everson, 24, of Portland, was arrested on Broadway by Officer Kevin Gerrish on a charge of operating under the influence.

8/25 at 1:40 a.m. Hijra Ugas, 27, of Portland, was arrested on Veterans Memorial Bridge by Officer Geoffrey Edwards on charges of operating under the influence and operating without a license.

8/25 at 7:33 p.m. Dung Phan, 53, of South Portland, was arrested on Broadway by Officer Anthony Verville on charges of criminal trespassing, disorderly conduct and refusing to submit to arrest.

8/26 at 12:06 a.m. Iman Abdelkadir, 25, of Portland, was arrested on the turnpike by Officer Chris Gosling on charges of operating with a suspended or revoked license and criminal speeding.

8/26 at 1:25 a.m. Reyann Matthews, 23, of South Portland, was arrested on Main Street by Officer Geoffrey Edwards on a charge of operating under the influence.

8/26 at 1:56 a.m. Joel O. Nyapir, 18, of Portland, was arrested on Broadway by Officer Zachary Quadland on charges of operating under the influence, operating without a license and attaching false plates.

8/26 at 6:10 a.m. John Pieper, 36, of South Portland, was arrested on Veterans Memorial Bridge by Officer Chris Gosling on charges of assaulting an officer, domestic violence assault and refusing to submit to arrest.

8/26 at 11:12 p.m. Madison Damon, 21, of South Portland, was arrested on Broadway by Officer Kaitlyn Thurlow on a charge of operating under the influence.

8/27 at 12:55 a.m. Meliah E. Leighton, 28, of Westbrook, was arrested on Broadway by Officer Zachary Quadland on a charge of operating under the influence.

8/28 at 12:44 a.m. Marissa M. Pabon, 23, of South Portland, was arrested on Broadway by Officer Michael Armstrong on a charge of operating under the influence.

8/29 at 9:56 p.m. Kathryn Mitchell, 28, of Portland, was arrested on Waterman Drive by Officer Geoffrey Edwards on charges of operating under the influence, operating with a suspended or revoked license and violating conditions of release.

Summonses

8/23 at 1:31 p.m. Pauline Barden, 51, of South Portland, was issued a summons on Broadway by Officer Rocco Navarro on charges of displaying false plates and operating with a suspended or revoked license.

8/23 at 5:19 p.m. Adam J. Baker, 39, of Windham, was issued a summons on Main Street by Officer Taylor Stroup on a charge of operating with a suspended license.

8/26 at 1:25 a.m. A 15-year-old male, of Portland, was issued a summons on Main Street by Officer Geoffrey Edwards on a charge of possessing liquor as a minor.

8/26 at 10:15 a.m. Shawnwa Tierney, 38, of Bristol, was issued a summons on Anthoine Street by Officer Kaitlin Thurlow on a charge of leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident.

8/26 at 1:50 p.m. Jessica E. Gagnon, 37, of Auburn, was issued a summons on Maine Mall Road by Officer Corey Hamilton on a charge of cruelty to animals.

8/26 at 5:05 p.m. Christopher L. Frank, 29, of South Portland, was issued a summons on Erskine Drive by Officer Kevin Theriault on a charge of operating after registration.

8/27 at 1:32 a.m. Ronald Glidden, 59, of South Portland, was issued a summons on Anthoine Street by Officer Michael Armstrong on a charge of operating under the influence.

8/27 at 3:14 p.m. Richard Egeland, 52, of Portland, was issued a summons on Broadway by Officer Rocco Navarro on a charge of displaying false plates.

8/28 at 8:45 a.m. Brandon Dyer, 31, of North Waterboro, was issued a summons on Broadway by Officer Rocco Navarro on a charge of displaying false plates.

8/28 at 9:53 a.m. Thomas Moore, 35, of Gorham, was issued a summons on Broadway by Officer Rocco Navarro on a charge of operating after registration.

8/28 at 3:56 p.m. Joanne Geisinger, 43, of Gorham, was issued a summons on Broadway by Officer Rocco Navarro on a charge of displaying false plates.

8/28 at 4:26 p.m. William Huston, 74, of Cape Elizabeth, was issued a summons on Cottage Road by Officer Jena K. Quadland on a charge of operating with a suspended or revoked license.

8/28 at 5:36 p.m. Mackenzie Simpson, 18, of Westbrook, was issued a summons on Running Hill Road by Officer Michael Armstrong on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

8/29 at 1:02 p.m. Claire Humble, 21, of Portland, was issued a summons on Broadway by Officer Rocco Navarro on a charge of operating an unregistered vehicle.

Fire calls

8/27 at 2:15 a.m. Carbon monoxide detected on Preble Street.

8/27 at 4:03 p.m. Telephone wire down on Sawyer Street.

8/28 at 1:41 a.m. Carbon monoxide incident on Main Street.

8/28 at 4:06 a.m. Carbon monoxide incident on Running Hill Road.

8/28 at 6:40 p.m. Gas spill on Main Street.

8/30 at 10:34 a.m. Building fire on Wainwright Circle East.

8/30 at 10:53 a.m. Water rescue at Kettle Cove.

9/2 at 11:01 a.m. Telephone wire down on South Richland Street.

EMS

South Portland Police Department received 59 calls from Aug. 27 to Sept. 2.

