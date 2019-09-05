Former Republican Gov. Paul LePage hinted Thursday that he is contemplating another run for the governor’s office in 2022.
LePage, who served two terms and is the state’s most recent former governor, told the Skowhegan-based WSKW conservative radio host Mike Violette that he was talking it over with his wife, Ann LePage.
Violette asked him, “One word. Yes or no. Are you going to run for governor in 2022?”
Listen to the interview:
LePage said, “If my health is there, and I have no reason to believe that it’s not, I’m very, very healthy except for the shoulder. I see no reason why not.”
He then added. “My wife and I made a deal, that if I bought her a pickup truck and I learned to like country western, she would not stand in the way. So I’m halfway there. I got her the pickup.”
LePage has previously said he might run against current Maine Gov. Janet Mills, a Democrat, if he disapproved of the job she was doing.
He also said he would run for the U.S. Senate against incumbent U.S. Sen. Angus King, an independent, but he never did.
This story will be updated.

