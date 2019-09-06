TRACK AND FIELD

Ben True of North Yarmouth finished second Friday in the 5,000 meters at a Diamond League meet in Brussels, Belgium – his final race in Europe before the world championships in Qatar later this month.

True finished in 13 minutes, 16.75 seconds – three seconds behind Isaac Kimeli of Belgium.

True was elevated to the U.S. team for the world championships earlier this week when Drew Hunter was forced to withdraw because of a foot injury.

CASTER SEMENYA: Perhaps tired after 10 years of fighting track authorities, Caster Semenya signed with a South African soccer team.

Currently banned from competing in her preferred event, the two-time Olympic 800-meter champion might be ready to give up running in favor of a sport where she isn’t forced to take hormone-suppressing medication.

SOCCER

RUSSIAN MEN: Two Russian national team players were let out on parole after serving part of their prison sentences for a series of brawls.

Zenit St. Petersburg forward Alexander Kokorin and FC Krasnodar midfielder Pavel Mamayev were arrested last October after being accused of attacking a man in a Moscow hotel parking lot, a senior trade ministry official and a car designer in a cafe.

EUROPEAN CHAMPIONSHIPS: Donyell Malen scored on his debut to lift the Netherlands to a 4-2 win over Germany at Hamburg, Germany, that brought it closer to qualifying for the finals.

CYCLING

SPANISH VUELTA: Tadej Pogacar won the difficult 13th stagey, with fellow Slovenian Primoz Roglic crossing the line just behind him to increase his overall lead.

Pogacar and Roglic charged to the front during the grueling final climb at Los Machucos, getting past breakaway leader Pierre Latour with less than one mile to go and finishing 27 seconds ahead of their closest chasers.

AUTO RACING

FORMULA ONE: Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc posted the fastest time in both practice sessions for the Italian Grand Prix at Monza, giving the team hope it can end a nine-year wait for victory on home soil.

Having already led the morning session, Leclerc was .068 seconds ahead of Lewis Hamilton in the afternoon and 0.201 clear of Sebastian Vettel.

HOCKEY

NHL: Joe Thornton, 40, signed a one-year, $2 million contract with the San Jose Sharks after briefly contemplating retirement.

Thornton decided he wasn’t ready to hang it up after 21 years and said he’d only play in San Jose.

GOLF

EUROPEAN: Scottish rookie Robert MacIntyre carded a bogey-free 7-under 65 to take a four-stroke lead after the second round of the European Open at Hamburg, Germany.

“I don’t know what I’m doing but it’s working so I’m just going to try and continue to do it,” MacIntyre said after putting himself in a good position to claim his first Tour title.

– News service reports

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »