Kitchen Dwellers

9 p.m. Thursday. Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St., Portland, $10 in advance, $12 day of show, 21-plus. portlandhouseofmusic.com

Fans of the Montana-based bluegrass band Kitchen Dwellers have taken to calling their sound “galaxy grass,” likely because their live shows are said to be so high energy they might just put you into orbit, not to mention their vibrant approach to music as evidenced on 2017’s “Ghost In The Bottle.” The band is getting ready to release its next album, called “Muir Maid,” and will likely preview some of its tracks. Funk, jazz and rock act SixFoxWhiskey opens the show.

CJ Chenier and the Red Hot Louisiana Band

7:30 p.m. Thursday. Saco River Theatre, 29 Salmon Falls Road, Buxton, $15. sacorivertheatre.org

The nights might be starting to cool off a bit, but it will be a steamy one in Buxton when Grammy-nominated CJ Chenier and his Red Hot Louisiana Band hit the stage. You’ll hear accordion-driven zydeco, blues and roots. It’s unlikely you’ll be able to keep from standing if they play “Can’t Sit Down,” and you’re pretty much guaranteed to applause after “Clap Your Hands.” Maybe you’ll even kick off your footwear during “No Shoes Zydeco.”

Bailen

8 p.m. Sunday. Port City Music Hall, 504 Congress St., Portland, $15 in advance, $18 day of show. portcitymusichall.com

“Thrilled To Be Here” is the debut album from New York City’s Bailen, and you’ll be thrilled at this show when you hear the gorgeous, rich harmonies created by fraternal twins Daniel (vocals, bass, synth, guitar) and David (vocals and drums) and their sister Julia (vocals, guitar). The Bailen siblings’ album was produced by John Singleton (David Byrne, Lana Del Rey, St. Vincent), and the first single is the sweeping and fierce “I Was Wrong.” Hayley Knox, with her sensational song “Hardwired,” opens the show.

