The fall sports season is a week old and just about every local squad has seen action.

Early results have been positive and here’s a look at what you might have missed:

Football

On the gridiron, Mt. Ararat debuted in eight-man football last weekend and enjoyed a 56-28 victory at Gray-New Gloucester. Holden Brannan had 214 rushing yards and four touchdowns and Riley Morin scored for three TDs.

“With eight-man football there’s a lot of open-field running and some of these shifty guys are going to have a little bit of an advantage at first until the defenses catch up to it,” Mt. Ararat coach Frank True said. “But, yeah, (Holden) had a heck of a night tonight. He’s a heck of a running back.”

The Eagles play their home opener Saturday versus Maranacook (1-0).

Brunswick dominated visiting Skowhegan in its first game, 48-7. The Dragons go to 0-1 Edward Little Friday.

Morse started with a 41-13 loss at Freeport. The Shipbuilders host Lake Region (1-0) Friday.

Boys’ soccer

Brunswick’s boys’ soccer team started with a 4-1 home win over Oxford Hills. The Dragons had a showdown at rival Mt. Ararat Tuesday, go to Hampden Academy Friday and host Edward Little Tuesday of next week.

Mt. Ararat opened its season Tuesday at home versus Brunswick. The Eagles are at Oxford Hills Saturday and welcome Camden Hills Tuesday of next week.

Morse started with an 8-2 home loss to Winslow. The Shipbuilders sought their first victory Wednesday at home versus Lincoln Academy. After hosting Leavitt Saturday, Morse is at Medomak Valley Tuesday of next week.

Girls’ soccer

On the girls’ side, Brunswick began with a 2-1 loss at Oxford Hills. After going to Mt. Ararat Tuesday, the Dragons play host to Hampden Academy Friday and go to Edward Little Tuesday of next week.

Mt. Ararat opened its season Tuesday at home against Brunswick. The Eagles then welcome Oxford Hills Friday and go to two-time defending Class A state champion Camden Hills Tuesday of next week.

Morse started with a 3-1 loss at Winslow. The Shipbuilders were home with Lincoln Academy Wednesday, visit Leavitt Friday and play at Medomak Valley Tuesday of next week.

Field hockey

Morse’s field hockey team opened with a 5-0 home victory over Maranacook last week. The Shipbuilders hosted Nokomis Tuesday and went to Leavitt Thursday, then play at Lawrence Tuesday of next week.

Brunswick started with a 6-1 loss at Mt. Blue. The Dragons hosted Camden Hills Tuesday, played at defending Class A North champion Skowhegan Thursday, welcome Edward Little Saturday and visit Mt. Blue Tuesday of next week.

Mt. Ararat also lost its opener, 3-1, to visiting Messalonskee, then beat host Bangor, 2-1. The Eagles went to Edward Little Tuesday and hosted Hampden Academy Thursday, then welcome Brunswick Tuesday of next week.

Volleyball

The Brunswick/Mt. Ararat volleyball team started its season with a 3-1 (24-26, 25-17, 25-16, 25-13) home win over Massabesic. After going to defending Class B champion Yarmouth Wednesday, Brunswick/Mt. Ararat is home with Marshwood Friday, then plays at Windham Tuesday of next week.

Cross country

The cross country season began last week, as Brunswick and Morse took part in a seven-team meet at Medomak Valley. The Shipbuilders won the boys’ meet with the Dragons coming in third. In the girls’ competition, Brunswick was first and Morse fourth.

Mt. Ararat joined Lewiston at Edward Little. The Eagles boys had the top five individuals and placed first as a team. In the girls’ meet, Mt. Ararat was first as well.

Golf

Mt. Ararat’s defending Class A state champion golf team opened its title defense with wins over Edward Little (7-2) and Brunswick (8-1).

Brunswick had won two of seven matches at press time.

Morse opened with three straight losses.

Sun Journal staff writer Wil Kramlich contributed to this story.

