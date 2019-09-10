Outfielder Mike Tauchman became the New York Yankees’ 30th player on the injured list this year, the most in the major leagues in at least 15 years.

The 28-year-old strained his left calf Sunday and is expected to miss the rest of the season. New York made the roster move retroactive to Monday

Acquired from Colorado on March 23, Tauchman hit .277 with 13 homers in 260 at-bats over 87 games. He is New York’s 15th player currently on the IL.

Major League Baseball said the Yankees’ total on the injured/disabled list is the most since at least 2004, topping the 28 for the Los Angeles Dodgers in both 2016 and 2017. Boston had 27 in 2012.

METS: Starting pitcher Noah Syndergaard said Tuesday it was “unfortunate” his complaints to New York’s front office and coaching staff about catcher Wilson Ramos were made public and he denied any role in leaking the conversations.

The New York Post reported on Syndergaard’s frustrations Monday, saying the right-hander or his agents have implored the Mets numerous times to let Syndergaard pitch to another catcher.

Syndergaard said he was surprised by the report, and Manager Mickey Callaway said he believes Syndergaard was not the one who disclosed their talks to the Post.

“It is unfortunate that a private conversation I had with the front office and the coaching staff became public, but it is what it is,” Syndergaard said.

TWINS: Minnesota placed center fielder Byron Buxton on the 60-day injured list because of an ailing left shoulder, ending his season and leaving the American League Central leaders without their best defensive player for the rest of the pennant race.

Minnesota reinstated right-hander Kyle Gibson from the injured list and promoted infielder Ronald Torreyes from Triple-A Rochester.

ORIOLES: General Manager Mike Elias has fired 14 members of the organization, most from the player development department and international operations.

Elias has dismissed 25 people thus far in an overhaul of the system that he inherited when taking the job in November.

