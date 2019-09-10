Arrests

No arrests or criminal summonses were reported from Sept. 2-8.

Fire calls

8/30 at 9:09 a.m. Unauthorized burning on The Lane.

9/3 at 3:30 p.m. Odor of smoke on Gray Road.

EMS

North Yarmouth emergency medical services responded to three calls from Aug. 29 to Sept. 4.

