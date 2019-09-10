The University of Southern Maine announced the creation of a new teaching fellowship on Tuesday that honors the state’s first African-American legislator and is dedicated to examining race in Maine.

The Talbot Fellow recognizes Gerald Talbot, 87, a former state representative and prominent black historian who donated his vast collection of photos, artifacts and personal papers to the university in 1995. The same year, the university gave Talbot an honorary doctorate and named an auditorium after him.

The university created the new position to promote and increase access to the Talbot and African-American Collections that are part of the Jean Byers Sampson Center for Diversity at the Glickman Library.

“We are celebrating Jerry Talbot’s life work,” Cummings said during a reception at the library Tuesday morning.

Cummings recalled Talbot’s record as a civil rights leader for much of the last 60 years. He attended the March on Washington in 1963, when Martin Luther King Jr. delivered his “I Have a Dream” speech, and become founding president of Portland’s NAACP chapter a year later.

Appointed to the governor’s Human Rights Task Force in 1968, Talbot was instrumental in passing the state’s first fair housing and human rights legislation, and was elected to the Maine House of Representative from Portland in 1972, serving three terms.

Jeannine Uzzi, university provost, introduced the first Talbot Fellow, Lance Gibbs, Ph.D., a full-time lecturer on race and ethnicity at USM who “has been the single most frequent user of the Talbot Collection over the past two years.

“It is imperative at this moment in the history of USM and the history of Portland that USM begin to lead on matters of equity and justice,” said Jeannine Uzzi, university provost. “The Talbot Fellowship is a mark of this leadership. It is an investment in our special collections, in budding new scholars, in areas of research of critical importance to the university and in people who bring new perspectives to USM and to Maine.”

Talbot, who recently survived a near-fatal car accident, attended the reception with his wife, Anita, and several family members.

