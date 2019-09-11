Arrests

8/31 at 1:32 a.m. Ryan J. Jordan, 26, of Bowdoinham, was arrested on Broadway by Officer Zachary Quadland on a charge of operating under the influence.

8/31 at 4:37 a.m. Abdy Nizeyimana, 37, of Portland, was arrested on Broadway by Officer Kevin Sager on charges of operating under the influence and operating without a license.

8/31 at 11:53 p.m. Zachary A. Cleaves, 36, of Biddeford, was arrested on Broadway by Officer Zachary Quadland on a charge of operating under the influence.

9/1 at 2:23 a.m. Arnold I. Buhara, 28, of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, was arrested on Ocean Street by Officer Kevin Garrish on a charge of operating under the influence.

9/1 at 7:25 p.m. Judith Flagg, 61, of Windham, was arrested on Broadway by Officer Caleb Gray on a charge of operating under the influence.

9/3 at 3:42 p.m. Yusef Jama, 19, of Boston, Massachusetts, was arrested on Main Street by Officer David Stailing on a charge of criminal trespass.

9/3 at 5:31 p.m. Chelsea DiPietro, 30, of Portland, was arrested on Main Street by Officer Kevin Theriault on a charge of violating conditions of release.

9/5 at 3:20 a.m. Eric G. Bergendahl, 53, of South Berwick, was arrested on Main Street by Officer Eric Young on a charge of domestic violence assault.

9/5 at 2:31 p.m. Jeshua Dorsey, 32, of St. George, was arrested on Anthoine Avenue by Officer Andrew Nelson on an outstanding warrant.

9/6 at 1:02 a.m. Saba Naji, 25, of Lewiston, was arrested on Crocketts Corner by Officer Geoffrey Edwards on a charge of operating with a suspended or revoked license.

Summonses

9/6 at 9:13 p.m. A 16-year-old male, of Westbrook, was issued a summons on Philbrook Avenue by Officer Michael Armstrong on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

8/31 at 8:08 p.m. Destini L. Hitchcok, 18, of South Portland, was issued a summons on Jetport Plaza Road by Officer Kevin Sager on a charge of operating without a license.

9/1 at 4:54 p.m. Robert Cirillo, 44, of Augusta, was issued a summons on Western Avenue by Officer Kaitlin Thurlow on a charge of operating with a suspended or revoked license.

9/2 1:25 a.m. Brian King, 39, of Portland, was issued a summons on Maine Mall Road by Officer Geoffrey Edwards on a charge of assault.

9/2 at 3:41 p.m. David Coffill, 40, of South Portland, was issued a summons on Clarks Pond Parkway by Officer Steven Connors on a charge of domestic violence assault.

9/3 at 2:31 p.m. Merritt Warren 58, of Gorham, was issued a summons on Anthoine Street by Officer Kevin Sager on a charge of operating under the influence.

9/3 at 5:31 p.m. Andrew A. Baker, 40, of Scarborough, was issued a summons on Main Street by Officer Kevin Theriault on a charge of operating with a suspended or revoked license.

9/3 at 6:40 p.m. Dale Feeney, 42, of Old Orchard Beach, was issued a summons on Running Hill Road by Officer Michael Armstrong on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

9/6 at 1:17 p.m. Timothy Miller, 40, of Portland, was issued a summons on Lincoln Street by Officer Rocco Navarro on charges of displaying false plates and violating conditions of release.

Fire calls

9/3 at 1:27 p.m. Carbon monoxide detected on Osborne Avenue.

9/4 at 10:43 a.m. Telephone wire down on Grove Avenue.

9/6 at 5:27 a.m. Brush fire on Philbrook Avenue.

9/8 at 2:18 a.m. Power line down on Craggmere Avenue.

9/8 at 7:50 p.m. Smoke odor investigation on Skillings Street.

9/8 at 8:08 p.m. Smoke odor investigation on Rigby Road.

EMS

South Portland Police Department received 84 calls from Sept. 3-9.

