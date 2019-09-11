STANDISH — Second-half goals by Brenna Smith and Eilidh Sidaway carried St. Joseph’s College to a 3-2 women’s soccer win Wednesday over Southern Maine.

Smith broke a 1-1 deadlock in the 60th minute. Sidaway made it 3-1 with 14:22 remaining.

McKenzie Murphy scored in the first half for St. Joseph’s (2-1-1). Adia Grogan contributed two assists.

Ciera Berthiaume got both goals for USM (3-1).

UNIVERSITY OF NEW ENGLAND 7, UMAINE-FARMINGTON 0: Katie Beaudoin and Hannah Cottis each scored two goals for the Nor’easters (2-0-3) in a win over the Beavers (0-3) at Farmington.

Jesse Maywalt, Maria Hoehner and Emily Simpson each added a goal, and Beaudoin, Peighton Barker and Alyssa Boilard recorded assists.

MEN’S SOCCER

COLBY 2, MAINE MARITIME 1: Asa Berolzheimer scored in double overtime as the Mules (2-1) defeated the Mariners (2-1-1) in Castine.

Ryan Holmes scored for the Mariners in the 28th minute, assisted by Matt Caron.

The Mules tied the game early in the second half when Ethan Fabricant converted a pass from Sam Wilson.

SOUTHERN MAINE 0, THOMAS 0: Nick Chandler and Jonathan LaClair combined for eight saves for Thomas (0-4-1), and Cameron Atherton had three saves for USM (0-4-2) as the teams played to a scoreless draw in Waterville.

SOUTHERN MAINE C.C. 3, CENTRAL MAINE C.C. 2: Joel Musese converted an Alvaro Coto assist 6:29 into the second overtime, giving the SeaWolves (3-1, 2-0 YSCC) a win against the Mustangs (1-1, 1-1) in Auburn.

Keto Tchiputo scored two goals for the SeaWolves, both set up by Musese. Julian Clements and Muktar Ali scored for CMCC, with Manuel Kiabuwa notching an assist.

FIELD HOCKEY

ST. JOSEPH’S 2, SOUTHERN MAINE 1: Olivia Esposito sent a shot into the cage at 5:01 of overtime, giving the a Monks (4-1) a victory over the Huskies (2-3) in Standish.

Alexandra Belaire assisted on the winning goal.

Alexa Gutowski put St. Joseph’s ahead at 9:55 of the first quarter, off an assist from Logan Champlin. Samantha Ellis tied the game in the opening minute of the fourth quarter.

BOWDOIN 1, BATES 0:

Emma Stevens scored in the first quarter with an assist from Peyton Jackson, and the Polar Bears (3-0) shut out the Bobcats (1-1) in Lewiston.

Maddie Ferrucci needed only three saves for the shutout. Bates goalie Ellie Bauer had four saves.

ATHLETE COMPENSATION

California would allow college athletes to earn money from the use of their names, images and likenesses under a bill passed by the state Legislature on Wednesday and headed to Gov. Gavin Newsom.

The legislation has garnered national attention, with athletes such as NBA stars LeBron James and Draymond Green praising the potential for California to give college athletes a share of the windfall they help create for their universities and the National Collegiate Athletic Association.

The NCAA has forcefully pushed back against the bill, saying it has the potential to kill amateur athletics. The NCAA sent Newsom a letter Wednesday calling the legislation “unconstitutional” and “harmful.”

NCAA President Mark Emmert sent a letter to state legislators in June that warned of dire consequences if the bill passed.

Sen. Nancy Skinner, the sponsor of the bill, dismissed the NCAA’s warnings and said in a statement Wednesday that legal scholars have concluded her bill is in fact constitutional.

“The NCAA has repeatedly lost anti-trust cases in courts throughout the nation,” Skinner said. “As a result, threats are their primary weapon.”

NCAA rules bar athletes from being compensated for use of their names, images or likenesses. The bill would not allow schools to directly pay athletes, but would permit students to receive compensation from outside sources – for example, from a video game company or for signing autographs or memorabilia.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »