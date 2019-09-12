COLLEGES

Emilie Andersen scored an unassisted goal in the 68th minute Thursday to break a tie and lead the University of Maine past Marist 2-1 in a nonconference women’s soccer game at Poughkeepskie, New York.

Kristen Prevosto gave the Red Foxes (3-3) the lead from Alexa Svensson after 12:42, but Nicole Bailey put home a pass from Saylor Clark just 7:08 later for Maine (4-1).

Abigail Renaud had a pair of saves for Marist. Annalena Kriebisch needed one save for the Black Bears.

TENNIS

COMEBACK PLANNED: Seven years after retiring from tennis a second time, Kim Clijsters is attempting another comeback at age 36.

Clijsters, the former No. 1 and a four-time major champion who already is a member of the International Tennis Hall of Fame, announced she’s planning to return to the pro tour in 2020, although she’s not ready to say exactly when or where or how often she’ll compete.

TOGETHER AGAIN: Simona Halep, a two-time major champion, said she’s reuniting with her coach, Darren Cahill, after a year apart.

BIATHLON

COACH HIRED: China hired Ole Einar Bjoerndalen of Norway, the most decorated male Winter Olympian in history, as its biathlon coach as it ramps up preparations to host the 2022 Games.

Bjoerndalen, who won eight Olympic golds and 13 total medals, said on Instagram he’ll be the head coach of the Chinese biathlon team. His wife, Darya Domracheva, a four-time gold medalist, will be a coach on the women’s squad.

HOCKEY

NHL: Buffalo Sabres defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen said he’s happy to report for the start of training camp despite offseason suggestions he would prefer a change of scenery.

What Ristolainen declined to say was whether he’d still be happy being in Buffalo in March following the NHL’s trade deadline. He said he intends to stay in the moment.

• The Winnipeg Jets signed defenseman Josh Morrissey to an eight-year, $50 million contract extension.

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

UFC: Russian President Vladimir Putin praised Khabib Nurmagomedov as a “strong, tough fighter” after the unbeaten Russian retained his lightweight title.

Putin met with Nurmagomedov and the fighter’s father, Abdulmanap, in Russia, and said he watched Saturday’s victory by submission over Dustin Poirier.

CYCLING

SPANISH VUELTA: Primoz Roglic took a step closer to winning the event with a strong second-place finish on the 18th stage, increasing his overall lead entering the final stretch of the three-week race.

Sergio Higuita of Colombia won the 110.3-mile stage after breaking away and fending off a late charge by Roglic and Alejandro Valverde.

GOLF

PGA: Robby Shelton shot an 8-under 62 to take a two-stroke lead after the first round of A Military Tribute at White Sulpher Springs, West Virginia.

Defending champion Kevin Na, Lanto Griffin, Mark Hubbard, rookie Scott Harrington and Zack Sucher opened with 64s in the Tour’s season opener.

EUROPEAN: Callum Shinkwin of England shot five birdies and an eagle on his way to a 6-under 66 and a one-shot lead after the first round of the 100th edition of the KLM Open at Amsterdam.

HORSE RACING

RISING DEATHS: Three horses died during the first two days of Belmont Park’s fall season, mirroring the start and end of the summer meet at Saratoga Race Course.

According to the New York State Gaming Commission’s equine database, two horses died Friday, opening day. Royal Inheritance collapsed and died while training, and Passporttovictory was euthanized after being removed from a race. Both were trained by Jeremiah Englehart.

– Staff and news reports

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »