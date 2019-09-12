Estate book sale – Saturday, Sept.14, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., North Gorham Public Library, 2 Standish Neck Road, Gorham. Large estate collection dating from 1890 to present day, including large selection of Maine books and history, novels, biographies and poetry. For more information, visit www.north-gorham.lib.me.us,
email [email protected] or call 892-2575.
