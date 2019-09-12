Free dinner – Thursday, Sept. 12, 5:30-6:30 p.m., St. Peters Episcopal Church, 678 Washington St., Portland.

Chowder luncheon – Friday, Sept. 13, and every Friday, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., North Deering Congregational Church, 1364 Washington Ave., Portland. Bowl of haddock chowder with crackers, $9; or lobster roll lunch with chips, $10; cup of chowder, $6; combination lobster roll with cup of chowder, $13. All lunches include fresh baked bread, pickle, cookie and beverage. Takeouts available.

Boy Scouts bean supper – Saturday, Sept. 14, 5-6 p.m., St. Anthony’s Parish Hall, Brown Street, Westbrook. Sponsored by Boy Scout Troop 87. Beans, hot dogs, American chop suey, coleslaw, bread, dessert and beverages. $10, $3.

Claws For A Cause lobster dinner – Saturday, Sept.14, 5-6:30 p.m., Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, 919 Roosevelt Trail (Route 302), Windham. Sponsored by Windham Knights of Columbus. Dinner includes a single lobster for $18; double lobsters, $26; or a double cheeseburger dinner for $9. All dinners include coleslaw, potato salad, corn, rolls, coffee/tea, homemade dessert buffet. Proceeds from the dinner will benefit the Windham Food Pantry. Tickets available at the door and meals are available to go.

Bean supper – Saturday, Sept. 14, 5-6:30 p.m., Casco Masonic Lodge, 15 Mill St., Yarmouth. Three kinds of beans, hot dogs, cole slaw, macaroni and cheese, homemade biscuits and pies. $10, $4.

Free community meal – Wednesday, Sept. 18, 5-6 p.m., Westbrook Community Center, 426 Bridge St., Westbrook. A hot meal and fellowship sponsored by Wayside Food Services and Trinity Lutheran Church of Westbrook.

Community meal – Thursday, Sept. 19, noon, Westbrook-Warren Congregational Church, 810 Main St., Westbrook. Shepherd’s pie, $5.

Pot roast dinner – Saturday, Sept. 21, 5-6 p.m., Raymond Village Community Church, 27 Main St., Raymond. Pot roast, gravy, mashed potatoes, vegetables, drinks, rolls and dessert. $11, $5.

Bean supper – Saturday Sept. 21, 5-6 p.m., North Congregational Church, 22 Church Hill Road, Buxton (Groveville). Two kinds of beans, red hot dogs, chop suey, potato salad, coleslaw, rolls, desserts, coffee and punch. $8.

Nonprofit organizations who want to list public meals should email information 10 days in advance to [email protected]

