Parish feeds kids in need

With the help of Windham’s Our Lady of Perpetual Help parish, local children who may have been hungry this summer received some healthy snacks through Our Lady’s Operation Summer Snacks program. Throughout the summer, organizers collected food for children in need, who received bags of healthy goodies donated by parishioners and the community. Individual snacks were dropped off at the entrance to the church and donated treats were assembled into bags by parish youth and volunteers and then delivered to the Windham Food Pantry.

“Three years ago, I contacted the pantry and asked if there was a particular food or item we could focus on,” said Jill Russell-Morey, a parish catechetical leader. “They needed individual snacks for local children that would help supplement their meals.” The parish decided this was a great project to adopt and got the word out to the community.

This summer, the church collected more than 2,500 snack items, bagging 226 gallon-sized bags. Donations were also received from the Women’s Bible Study Group at the parish and Windham Cub Scout Pack 805.

“It really puts things into perspective when we think about the number of snacks we eat throughout the week compared to what fits into a gallon-sized bag and will be rationed over a week’s period for these children, “ said Jill. “Everyone wants to ensure the most variety possible for the children.”

Now that summer is over, the parish continues with this worthy cause through its Backpackers program that helps feed children nutritious snacks throughout the school year.

Author talk

The Windham Public Library will host author Susan Conley from 6-7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 18, to discuss not only her latest novel, “Elsey Come Home,” a story set in both China and in Maine, but also the process of writing and publishing a book. Co-founder of The Telling Room in Portland, a nonprofit creative writing center, Conley teaches on the faculty of the University of Southern Maine’s Stonecoast Writing Program. For more information about this interesting talk, contact the library at 892-1908.

Apple picking trip

Windham Seniors are invited on an apple-picking excursion with the Windham Parks & Recreation Department on Wednesday, Sept. 18, at Libby’s “U” Pick Orchard in Limerick. You will be transported to the best spots in the orchard in golf carts where you can choose from 15 varieties of apples as well as peaches and raspberries. The orchard also makes delicious homemade donuts, so be sure to take a few of them home as well.

Lunch will be at what has become a favorite restaurant on these trips, the Peppermill, also in Limerick. Choose from salads, burgers, comfort foods, sandwiches and other lunchtime entrees. The portions are generous, the prices are reasonable and the food is great. The bus departs the parking lot at Windham Town Hall, 8 School Road, at 10 a.m. and will return at 3 p.m. The cost for the trip is $12 per person, excluding lunch. For more information or to reserve a place on the bus, contact Parks & Recreation at 892-1905.

Get your thrift on

The NWUCC Thift Store is open to the public from 10 a.m. to noon on Wednesdays and Thursdays and on the fourth Saturday of each month. You’ll find lots of incredible bargains to take home with you, so be sure to stop by and take a look. The shop is located at 723 Roosevelt Trail.

Claws for a Cause

Windham Knights of Columbus will hold its annual Claws for a Cause lobster dinner from 5-6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, 919 Roosevelt Trail. Dinner includes a single lobster for $18 or double lobsters for $26. If you’re not a lobster lover, you can enjoy a double cheeseburger dinner for just $9. All meals include coleslaw, potato salad, corn, rolls, coffee and homemade dessert. Proceeds from the dinner will benefit the Windham Food Pantry.

