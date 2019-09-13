NAPLES — Three candidates are running for the two-year balance of a three-year Selectboard term.

The seat was recently vacated when Rich Cebra resigned from the position without explaining why.

Caleb Humphrey, Rickie Paraschak and Patricia Raitto have submitted nomination papers for the position.

The term will expire June 2021. The election will be held Nov. 5.

