The Democratic primary for Maine’s 2020 Senate race is heating up, and I know who I will be voting for: Betsy Sweet.

Betsy prioritizes democratizing our political system by getting money out of politics, switching to a “Medicare for All system” and seeking a national Green New Deal program. Each of these could make a profound difference in the lives of Mainers, from bringing jobs in renewable energy to making sure no person goes without health care. Betsy knows that the system has favored moneyed interests for far too long, and that we need to take bold action to demand that the interests of our communities are accounted for and represented.

She has been fighting like hell for Mainers for decades. I know she will continue to do a whole lot of good for Maine and the country as our next senator. The primary election is next June 9.

Austin Smith

Cumberland

